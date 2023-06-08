Canton girls lacrosse semifinal against Weston moved to Saturday

For the second straight day, the CIAC postponed 12 boys and girls lacrosse semifinal games due to the poor quality of the air across the state due to smoke from wildfires in Canada.

Canton’s semifinal in the CIAC girls lacrosse tournament against No. 1 seed Weston will be moved to Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in Weston. With the challenge to secure netural site locations at this late date, games were moved to the lower seed. Canton is ranked No. 4 in the Class S tournament.

Canton’s game with Weston (18-2) was originally set for Friday at 12:30 p.m. but the game was moved on Thursday evening because graduation is scheduled for Friday night in Canton.

The two teams faced each other earlier this year with the Trojans earning a 16-5 win over Canton on May 6. Since that game, the Warriors have won eight of their last nine games with their only loss to South Windsor on May 11.

Canton is looking for their first championship game berth since 2016 when they won the state championship. Weston last played in the Class S finals in 2021, losing to New Fairfield.

The Class S championship game is set for Sunday at 5:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield. Defending champion New Fairfield faces Sacred Heart Academy in the other semifinal game, which will be Friday. New Fairfield has won the last five Class S tournaments that the CIAC has hosted. There was no season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.