Simsbury Legion hands Middletown their first loss of the season

SIMSBURY, June 16, 2023 – The Simsbury American Legion baseball team scored four runs in the first inning and limited Middletown to just four hits as Post 84 handed visiting Post 75 their first loss of the season Friday night in a 4-0 Zone 3 decision at Memorial Field.

Pitcher Lucas Gifford scattered three hits in 4 1/3 innings of work. Kyle Anthony allowed just one hit in the final 2 2/3 innings to earn a save.

Five players had hits for Simsbury (3-3), which won their third straight game after an 0-3 start. Gifford had a double and two RBI in the first inning for Post 84. Anthony and Jacob Goodwin each had a single and one RBI for the winners.

Simsbury returns to action on Sunday when they host old Zone 1 rival Torrington beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Simsbury 4, Middletown 0

At Simsbury

Middletown (3-1) 000 000 0 — 0-4-1

Simsbury (3-3) 400 000 x — 4-6-2

Diego Carillo, James Schafer (2), Justin Almeida (6) and unknown ; Lucas Gifford, Kyle Anthony (5) and Patrick Matyczyk; WP: Gifford (1-1); LP: Carrillo (0-1); 2B: Gifford (S)