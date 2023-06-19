Connect with us

Simsbury Legion bounces RCP, 10-5, for fifth straight win

ROCKY HILL, June 19, 2023 – Colby Wilheim was 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles and three RBI to lead the Simsbury American Legion baseball team to their fifth straight win on Monday night in 10-5 Zone 3 victory over Rocky Hill/Cromwell/Portland (RCP) at Rocky Hill High.

Post 84 (5-3) had 14 hits including a 3-for-3 performance from Jacob Croteau. Matthew Fagnant was 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI while Cam Denalsky was 2-for-3 with one RBI and a successful steal of home.  Simsbury scored at least one in every single inning.

Three Simsbury pitchers walked seven batters but they allowed just three hits to secure the win

Post 84 returns to action on Wednesday night when they host Enfield at Memorial Field beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Simsbury 10, RCP 5
At Rocky Hill
Simsbury (5-3)          111  111  4  — 10-14-3
RCP (4-3)                   021  002  0  — 5-3-4
Chas Orluk, Mitchell Wallman (4), Colby Wilheim (7) and Matthew Fagnant; Linn, Turner (5), Billings (7) and Santello; WP: Wallman; LP: Linn; 2B: Colby Wilheim (S) 2, Matthew Fagnant (S), Evan Odegard (S)

