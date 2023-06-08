Tri-Town’s Scribner handcuffs Crushers in 4-0 victory

Pitcher Miles Scribner gave up just three hits and struck out 11 to lead defending Tri-State League champion Tri-Town to a 4-0 win over the Canton Crushers on Thursday night at Community Field in Litchfield.

Scribner went the distance for the Trojans (6-0), striking out five batters looking. He didn’t give up a walk.

Nick Michanczyk had a double for the Crushers (2-3) with Jim Spirito and Scott Sperl each hitting singles. Pitcher Cam Gaudet (0-1) went the distance on the mound for Canton, allowing five hits and striking out two.

Tri-Town took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Austin Dutcher tripled and scored on Danny McCarty’s RBI double. McCarty scored on Matt Geremia’s RBI double.

In the second inning, Tri-Town extended the lead to 3-0 on a RBI single from Dutcher. In the fifth, Tri-Town pushed across another run on a sacrifice fly from McCarty. Dutcher was 2-for-3 in the game.

The Crushers return to action on Sunday night when they head to Rotary Field in South Windsor for a 6:30 p.m. start against the Connecticut Gamecocks (1-4).

Tri-Town 4, Canton 0

At Litchfield

Canton (2-3) 000 000 0 — 0-3-1

Tri-Town (6-0) 210 010 x — 4-5-0

Cam Gaudet and Jeff Mulhall; Miles Scribner and unknown; WP: Scribner; LP: Gaudet (0-1); 2B: Nick Michanczyk (C), Matt Geremia (T), Danny McCarty (T); 3B: Austin Dutcher (T)