Two-run single in ninth lifts Gamecocks past Crushers, 5-4

WATERBURY, June 11, 2023 – Ty Fernandes’ two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted the Connecticut Gamecocks to a 5-4 win over the Canton Crushers on Sunday night at Waterville Field in Tri-State League play.

The Crushers (2-4) had a one-run lead, 4-3, heading into the bottom of the ninth inning. With one out, Connecticut’s Dan Neal singled to right field and moved to third base on a single from Ryan Glover.

With two outs in the inning, Nate Crocker coaxed a walk from Crusher starting pitcher James Michanczyk to load the bases. Fernandes’ single to center field won the game for the Gamecocks (2-4).

Canton took a 4-3 lead in the eighth inning. Matt Rose was hit by a pitch and stole second base. He scored on a RBI single from Jack Rose to tie the game at 3-3. Nick Michanczyk’s single moved Jack Rose to third base.

With two outs, Jeff Mulhall’s RBI single to center field put the Crushers up by a run, 4-3. Scott Sperl singled to load the bases but Gamecocks relief pitcher Ryan Glover got a strikeout to end the threat.

Connecticut took a 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in the first inning. The Crushers cut the lead to one with a two-out RBI single from Matt Rose in the third inning. The Crushers tied the game at 2-2 in the fourth inning on a RBI single from Jake Bryant.

The Gamecocks took a 3-2 lead with another run in the seventh inning.

Crocker was 3-for-4 with one RBI for Connecticut while Fernandes was 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI.

For Canton, Ben Sullivan was 2-for-5 with a double while Bryant, Matt Rose, Jack Rose, Nick Michanczyk, Mulhall and Sperl each had singles.

James Michanczyk went the distance for Canton, allowing 11 hits, striking out nine and walking just two.

The Crushers return to action on Tuesday night when they travel to Wolcott High to face the Valley Ducks beginning at 5:45 p.m. It’s the first of three games in five days for Canton.

The Crushers face Brass City on Thursday night in Waterbury and host Winsted on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Bowdoin Field.

Connecticut 5, Canton 4

At Waterbury

Canton (2-4) 001 010 020 — 4-8-2

Connecticut (2-4) 200 000 102 — 5-11-0

James Michanczyk and Jeff Mulhall; Michael Nanai, Ryan Glover (6) and unknown; WP: Glover; LP: J. Michanczyk (0-2); 2B: Ben Sullivan (Canton), Ty Fernandes (CT), Pat Raymond (CT)

League standings: Tri-Town 6-0, Burlington 5-2, Bethlehem 4-2, Amenia 3-2, Valley Ducks 4-3, Canton 2-4, Connecticut Gamecocks 2-4, Winsted 1-3, Naugatuck 2-6, Brass City 1-4