Thunder Ducks run away from Crushers in 13-4 victory

WOLCOTT, June 13, 2023 – Ty Pelletier was 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, a triple and two RBI to lead the Valley Thunder Ducks to a 13-4 win over the Canton Crushers in Tri-State League action Tuesday night in Wolcott.

Nick Forino had a home run, double and three RBI for the Ducks, who improve to 5-3 on the season. Pitcher Chris Oliwa went the distance and earned the win, allowing seven hits and striking out eight.

Canton (2-4) got two hits from Ben Sullivan, who had a single, double and two RBI. Jim Spirito had a single and a RBI while Matt Rose, Jack Rose, Scott Sperl and Ryder Dean each had singles for the Crushers.

Canton returns to action on Thursday night when they travel to Waterbury to face Brass City at Buck Hills Field. Tuesday night’s game was the first of three games in five days for Canton, who host Winsted on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Bowdoin Field.

Valley Ducks 13, Canton 4

At Wolcott

Canton (2-4) 100 021 0 — 4-7-3

Valley (5-3) 425 020 x – 13-11-4

Cam Gaudet, Jim Spirito (3) and Jeff Mulhall; Chris Oliwa and unknown; WP: Oliwa; LP: Gaudet (0-1); 2B: Ty Pelletier (V) 2, Nick Forino (V); 3B: Ben Sullivan (C), Pelletier (V), Zach Royka (V); HR: Nick Forino (V)