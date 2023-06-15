Vipers outslug Crushers in 9-3 victory

WATERBURY, June 15, 2023 – Jaylin Kelley was 3-for-4 with two RBI while teammate Brendan Casonova was 3-for-3 with a double and one RBI as the Brass City Vipers beat the Canton Crushers on Thursday night at Bucks Hill Park, 9-3 in Tri-State League baseball action.

The Crushers (2-5) gave up 14 hits as they lost for the third time in the last four games. Matt Rose had a double and one RBI for Canton while Matt Rose had a RBI single. Jim Spirito also had a hit for Canton. James Michanczyk took the loss on the mound for the Crushers.

Brass City 9, Canton 3

At Waterbury

Canton (2-6) 000 102 0 — 3-3-3

Brass City (3-4) 050 202 x – 9-14-1

Jim Michanczyk, Jack Rose (5), Sean Bahre (6) and Jeff Mulhall; Juda, Bryant Bonilla (6) and unknown; WP: Juda; LP: Michanczyk (0-3); 2B: Matt Rose (C), Brendan Casonova (B)