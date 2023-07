Pairings and results for Connecticut’s 2023 American Legion baseball tournament in the 19 and under division.

Northern Division Regional

Games at higher seeds

Wednesday, July 19

Single-elimination play-in games

Game 1: (17) Orange at (16) Northeast

Game 2: (24) East Hartford/Manchester at (9) Middletown

Game 3: (20) North Haven at (13) Tri-County

Game 4: (21) Enfield at (12) RCP

Friday, July 21

Double-elimination

Game 5: Winner game 1 at (1) Waterford

Game 6: Winner game 2 at (4) Ellington

Game 7: Winner game 3 at (2) West Hartford

Game 8: Winner game 4 at (3) Willimantic

Saturday, July 22

Game 9: Winner game 5 vs. winner game 6

Game 10: Winner game 7 vs. winner game 8

Game 11: Loser game 5 vs. loser game 6, loser eliminated

Game 12: Loser game 7 vs. loser game 8, loser eliminated

More games coming later

Southern Division Regional

Games at higher seeds

Wednesday, July 19

Single-elimination play-in games

Game 1: (18) Bristol at (15) South Windsor

Game 2: (23) Westport at (10) Norwalk

Game 3: (19) Windsor Locks/Windsor at (14) Norwich

Game 4: (22) Ridgefield at (11) Danielson

Friday, July 21

Double-elimination

Game 5: Winner game 1 at (1) Stamford

Game 6: Winner game 2 at (4) Milford

Game 7: Winner game 3 at (2) Naugatuck

Game 8: Winner game 4 at (3) Danbury

Saturday, July 22

Game 9: Winner game 5 vs. winner game 6

Game 10: Winner game 7 vs. winner game 8

Game 11: Loser game 5 vs. loser game 6, loser eliminated

Game 12: Loser game 7 vs. loser game 8, loser eliminated

More games coming later

2023 Zone final standings

Zone 2

Naugatuck 14-7, Milford 13-9, Orange 11-10, North Haven 10-11, Hamden 9-13, Meriden 6-15

Zone 3

American Division: Ellington 14-7, Middletown 13-8, Tri-County 12-9, Northeast 11-10, South Windsor 11-10, Bristol 10-11, Simsbury 10-11

National Division: West Hartford 17-4, RCP 12-9, Enfield 10-11, Windsor Locks/Windsor 10-11, East Hartford/Manchester 6-15, Torrington 6-15, Glastonbury 3-18

Zone 4

Stamford 21-3, Danbury 20-4, Norwalk 16-10, Ridgefield 12-14, Westport 10-16, Trumbull 9-17, Fairfield 1-25

Zone 6

Waterford 15-2, Willimantic 13-3, Danielson 10-7, Norwich 9-7, Tri-Town 3-14, Moosup 2-15