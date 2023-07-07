Avon softball remains alive in state tournament with 2-1 win over Shelton

Fallyn Banks’ two-out single in the top of the fourth inning drove in two runs to help the Avon Major Division (ages 10-12) softball team beat Shelton, 2-1 on Friday night in Shelton to advance to the Section II final in the Connecticut state tournament.

Avon (3-1) will get another chance against undefeated Wallingford (4-0), who beat the District 6 champions on Thursday, 12-2. The Section II championship game is Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Mingrone Field in Shelton with the winner advancing to the final four of the state tournament.

Avon pitcher Lena Storz went the distance and earned the win. She scattered five hits, struck out three and walked just two hitters.

Trailing 1-0, Avon’s Ashley Morello singled to lead off the inning. After a strikeout, Anna Kelly reached first on a fielder’s choice. Kelly moved to third base on Brianna Connellan’s double to left field. Both scored on Banks’ two-run single past second base for a 2-1 lead.

Storz, McKenna Bastin, Grace Earnest and Morello each had hits for Avon. Morello was 2-for-2 at the plate while Earnest hit her second double of the Section II tournament.

Avon 2, Shelton 1

At Shelton

Avon (3-1) 000 200 — 2-8-0

Shelton 001 000 — 1-5-0

Lena Storz and Meredith Parker; Blake H and unknown; WP: Storz (3-1); 2B: Brianna Connellan (A), Grace Earnest (A)

Section 2

At Shelton (Mingrone Field)

Wednesday, July 5

Game 1: Wallingford (D5) 8, Shelton (D3) 5

Thursday, July 6

Game 2: Wallingford 12, Avon (D6) 2

Friday, July 7

Game 3: Avon 2, Shelton 1

Monday, July 10

Game 4: Avon vs. Wallingford, 6:30 p.m.