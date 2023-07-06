Wallingford spoils Avon’s debut in state softball tournament

Addison DeSantis was 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and two RBI to lead the Wallingford Major Division (ages 10-12) softball team to a 7-2 win over Avon in the Little League Section II state tournament on Thursday night in Shelton.

District 5 champion Wallingford had 14 hits to move into the Section II final with their second straight win. Mikayla Tortora had two doubles for Wallingford, which raced out in front early with a seven-run first inning.

Avon (2-1) had four hits in the game, led by Grace Earnst with a double. Fallyn Banks, Meredith Parker and Brianna Connellan each had singles for Avon, which faces Shelton on Friday night. The winner advances to Monday night’s championship game, a one-game playoff , to decide the Section II title and to see which team advances to the final four of the state tournament.

Avon won their first District 6 title last week and is making their state tournament debut.

Wallingford 7, Avon 2

At Shelton

Wallingford 700 23 – 12-14-0

Avon (2-1) 000 20 — 2-4-1

Logan Slabaugh and Mary Jane Prentice; Lena Storz, Brianna Connellan (5) and Meredith Parker; WP: Slabaugh; LP: Storz (2-1); 2B: Grace Earnst (A), Mikayla Tortora (W) 2, Logan Slabaugh (W), Addison Knight (W), Payton Hansen (W), Chloe Carling (W); 3B: Lauren Tansley (W)

Section 2

At Shelton (Mingrone Field)

Wednesday, July 5

Wallingford (D5) 8, Shelton (D3) 5

Thursday, July 6

Wallingford 12, Avon (D6) 2

Friday, July 7

Avon vs. Shelton, 6:30 p.m.

Monday, July 10

Top 2 teams, 6:30 p.m.