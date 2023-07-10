Wallingford ends Avon’s run in state softball tournament

SHELTON, July 10, 2023 – Payton Hansen and Nina Pereira each had three hits to lead the Wallingford softball team to a 13-0 shutout win over Avon in the Section II championship game in the Little League softball state tournament Monday night at Mingrone Field in Shelton.
Wallingford (5-0) advances to the final four of the state Major Division (ages 10-12) softball tournament while Avon finishes the summer with a 3-2 record in their first state tournament appearance.
Hansen was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI for Wallingford while Pereira was 3-for-3 with three singles. Arianna Cappiello was 2-for-3 with two RBI while Camryn Krystofolski was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI.
Wallingford pitcher Chloe Carling struck out eight to earn the win.
Anna Kelly had a pair of singles for Avon while pitcher Lena Storz struck out two batters.
Wallingford 13, Avon 0
At Shelton
Wallingford (5-0) 240 34 — 13-17-0
Avon (3-2) 000 00 — 0-2-2
Chloe Carling and Mary Jane Prentice; Lena Storz and Meredith Parker; WP: Carling; LP: Storz (3-2); 2B: Payton Hansen (W), Camryn Krystofolski (W), Lauren Tansley (W), Logan Stabaugh (W)
Section 2
At Shelton (Mingrone Field)
Wednesday, July 5
Game 1: Wallingford (D5) 8, Shelton (D3) 5
Thursday, July 6
Game 2: Wallingford 12, Avon (D6) 2
Friday, July 7
Game 3: Avon 2, Shelton 1
Monday, July 10
Game 4: Wallington 13, Avon 0 (5)
2023 Connecticut Little League softball state tournament results