Wallingford ends Avon’s run in state softball tournament

SHELTON, July 10, 2023 – Payton Hansen and Nina Pereira each had three hits to lead the Wallingford softball team to a 13-0 shutout win over Avon in the Section II championship game in the Little League softball state tournament Monday night at Mingrone Field in Shelton.

Wallingford (5-0) advances to the final four of the state Major Division (ages 10-12) softball tournament while Avon finishes the summer with a 3-2 record in their first state tournament appearance.

Hansen was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI for Wallingford while Pereira was 3-for-3 with three singles. Arianna Cappiello was 2-for-3 with two RBI while Camryn Krystofolski was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI.

Wallingford pitcher Chloe Carling struck out eight to earn the win.

Anna Kelly had a pair of singles for Avon while pitcher Lena Storz struck out two batters.

Wallingford 13, Avon 0

At Shelton

Wallingford (5-0) 240 34 — 13-17-0

Avon (3-2) 000 00 — 0-2-2

Chloe Carling and Mary Jane Prentice; Lena Storz and Meredith Parker; WP: Carling; LP: Storz (3-2); 2B: Payton Hansen (W), Camryn Krystofolski (W), Lauren Tansley (W), Logan Stabaugh (W)

Section 2

At Shelton (Mingrone Field)

Wednesday, July 5

Game 1: Wallingford (D5) 8, Shelton (D3) 5

Thursday, July 6

Game 2: Wallingford 12, Avon (D6) 2

Friday, July 7

Game 3: Avon 2, Shelton 1

Monday, July 10

Game 4: Wallington 13, Avon 0 (5)

2023 Connecticut Little League softball state tournament results