Connect with us

Youth Softball

Wallingford ends Avon’s run in state softball tournament

Anna Kelley had two hits for Avon in Monday night’s loss to Wallingford,

SHELTON, July 10, 2023 – Payton Hansen and Nina Pereira each had three hits to lead the Wallingford softball team to a 13-0 shutout win over Avon in the Section II championship game in the Little League softball state tournament Monday night at Mingrone Field in Shelton.

Wallingford (5-0) advances to the final four of the state Major Division (ages 10-12) softball tournament while Avon finishes the summer with a 3-2 record in their first state tournament appearance.

Hansen was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI for Wallingford while Pereira was 3-for-3 with three singles. Arianna Cappiello was 2-for-3 with two RBI while Camryn Krystofolski was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI.

Wallingford pitcher Chloe Carling struck out eight to earn the win.

Anna Kelly had a pair of singles for Avon while pitcher Lena Storz struck out two batters.

Wallingford 13, Avon 0
At Shelton
Wallingford (5-0)      240  34  — 13-17-0
Avon (3-2)                   000  00  — 0-2-2
Chloe Carling and Mary Jane Prentice; Lena Storz and Meredith Parker; WP: Carling; LP: Storz (3-2); 2B: Payton Hansen (W), Camryn Krystofolski (W), Lauren Tansley (W), Logan Stabaugh (W)

Section 2
At Shelton (Mingrone Field)
Wednesday, July 5
Game 1: Wallingford (D5) 8, Shelton (D3) 5
Thursday, July 6
Game 2: Wallingford 12, Avon (D6) 2
Friday, July 7
Game 3: Avon 2, Shelton 1
Monday, July 10
Game 4: Wallington 13, Avon 0 (5)

2023 Connecticut Little League softball state tournament results

Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in Youth Softball