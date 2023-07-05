Lobster Loop road race returns on August 27 on Town Green

CANTON, July 5, 2023 – The 31st annual Lobster Loop 5K benefit road race will be Sunday, Aug. 27 beginning and ending at the Town Green in Canton.

Proceeds from the 3.1 mile road race, sponsored by the Canton Middle School PTO (parent teacher organization), will benefit the educational, social and emotional growth of the grade 7 and 8 students.

Runners signing up by August 13 will receive a free Lobster Loop t-shirt on the day of the race. Registration is online and the race entry fee is $25. Registration will be available on race day through your own device or phone.

No wheels (bikes, strollers, roller blades, etc) or animals (dogs and other pets) will be allowed in the race.

For additional information, please contact Kim Weller at [email protected] or call 860-318-1438.

The race was first held in 1992. The race record is held by Marc Robaczynski, who won the race in 15:27 in 1997. The woman’s course record is held by New Hartford’s Kate Padden, who won with a time of 17:29 in 2002. The record for most runners finishing the race came in 1999 when 570 runners finished the race.