Ray Zacchara 5K Road Race set for August 13

AVON, August 5, 2023 — The seventh annual Ray Zacchara Memorial Scholarship 5K road race is set for Sunday, August 13, around Spring Lake in Avon. The 3.1 mile event runs around Spring Lake, which is part of the Fisher Meadows complex in Avon and near the Farmington River.
The race begins at 9 a.m. Proceeds from the race support the Avon Lions Club’s Ray Zacchara Memorial Scholarship.
Fee for pre-registered runners is $20. Fee on the day of the race is $25 and $15 for runners 18 and younger.
The scholarship is in honor of Zacchera a long time Avon resident, who passed away in August 2007. He helped found the Avon Lions Club and served as its first president. He was a World War II veteran and an active member in VFW Post 3272. He also served on several town building committees. He served as town selectman and town police constable, but was known for his more recent activities such as being in charge of serving coffee at the Avon Health Center and giving away his homemade chocolates. He was affectionately known as “Ray, the Candy Man.”
Previous Ray Zacchara race results
|Year: Overall winner
|Time
|Women’s champion
|Time
|2022: Christopher King, Cheshire
|21:25
|5. Kasey Baker, Cheshire
|26:08
|2021: Pat Dennen, Avon
|18:03
|10. Anna Dubiel, Rocky Hill
|26:47
|2020: Jack Martin, Avon
|17:21
|14. Mareen Ek, Avon
|21:53
|2019: Jack Ryan, Avon
|21:29
|6. Debby Perry, Plantsville
|24:16
|2018: Kevin Verge, Avon
|18:28
|11. Violet Spooner, Sturbridge, MA
|26:24
|2017: Zoltan Rigo, Berlin
|18:56
|8. Michele Stefano, Val Halla NY
|25:18
