Canton girls hold off surge from Granby to earn third of the season

CANTON, Feb. 24, 2021 – Granby’s Alyssa Bordonero scored 12 of her team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter to help the Bears cut a large Canton lead to just four points with 41 seconds remaining but the Canton High girls basketball team won their third ballgame in four starts on Wednesday night with a 43-36 victory in NCCC West action.

But timely free throws from Sam Yankee and Sophia Mates kept Canton one step ahead of the Bears. Yankee scored four points – all from the line – while Mates had a game-high 15 points for the Warriors. Paige Brown scored 13 points for Canton while Avery Brown added 11.

Camille Kashnig, Allison Bronson, Sophia Stamos, Yankee, Gaba Delsanto, and Ashelyn Cebellero all helped limit Granby to just 20 points through three quarters.

Canton returns to action on Monday when they travel to face Windsor Locks on the road beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Canton 43, Granby 36

At Canton

Granby (36) Fen Jensen 1 2-2 5, Sav RiJkse 1 5-6 7, Katie Murach 1-0-2, Liz Squier 2 0-2 4, Kayla Davis 2-0-4, Alyssa Bordonero 6 2-4 14. Totals: 13 9-14 36

Canton (43) Paige Brown 5 2-2 13, Avery Brown 4 2-2 11, Sophia Mates 6 3-4 15, Sam Yankee 0 4-6 4, Sophia Stamos 0-0-0, Allison Bronson 0-0-0, Camille Kashnig 0-0-0, Gaba DelSanto 0-0-0, Ashelyn Cebellero 0-0-0. Totals: 15 11-14 43

Granby (1-3) 6 8 6 16 — 36

Canton (3-1) 10 15 7 11 — 43

Three-point goals: Jensen (G), P. Brown (Ca), A. Brown (Ca)