Avon girls fall to New Britain despite 14 from Standish

NEW BRITAIN, March 4, 2021 – The Avon High girls basketball team is scoring more points.
After scoring just 38 points combined in back-to-back losses to Lewis Mills and Southington in late February, the Falcons have averaged 38 points a game in the last three games.
It hasn’t been enough to snap Avon’s losing streak. The Falcons (2-6) dropped their fifth straight game on Thursday with a 46-39 loss to New Britain in CCC Region B action on the road.
Adi Standish led the Falcons with 14 points while Sophie mango added seven. Lindsey Arigoni scored a career-high six points. Maya Slisz had a game-high 26 points for the Hurricanes (3-5).
Earlier this week, Standish tied her career-high with 16 points in a 49-37 loss to Bristol Eastern on Monday. Jocelyn Powers had nine points in the loss for the Falcons.
Avon returns to action on Monday when they host Lewis Mills (1-7) at home beginning at 6:45 p.m. Fans can watch the game on Avon athletics’s YouTube channel.
New Britain 46, Avon 39
At New Britain
Avon (39) Sophie Mango 2-2-7, Lindsey Arigoni 2-1-6, Jocelyn Powers 3-0-6, Ashley Blackmore 1-2-4, Adi Standish 6-2-14, Mya Hall 0-2-2. Totals: 14-9-39.
New Britain (46) Xandra Silva 1-0-2, Maya Slisz 10-3-26, Neveah King 0-2-2, Jamily Carter 1-0-2, Kaylee Cahill 1-0-3, Layla Mejia 5-1-11. Totals: 18-6-46.
Avon (2-6) 10 2 15 12 – 39
New Britain (3-5) 8 14 15 9 – 46
Three-point goals: Mango (A), Arigoni (A), Slisz (NB) 3, Cahill (NB).
Bristol Eastern 49, Avon 37
At Bristol (March 1)
Avon (37) Jocelyn Powers 4-0-9, Sophie Mango 1-1-3, Lindsay Arigoni 1-0-3, Adeline Standish 8-0-16, Jordyn Platz 1-0-2, Katelyn Winkler 2-0-4. Totals 15-7
Bristol Eastern (49) Taigan Parent 2-0-4, Clara Collins 7-4-20, Cali Doyon 2-3-7, Alyssa Kehler 4-0-8, Emma Stavens 2-0-4, Janessa Gonzalez 2-2-6. Totals 19-9
Avon (2-5) 11 6 11 9 — 37
Bristol Eastern (6-1) 16 14 13 6 — 49
Three-point goals: Powers (A), Arigoni (A), Collins (BE) 4
Plainville 64, Avon 38
At Plainville (Feb. 26)
Avon (38) Sophie Mango 6-6-18, Katelyn Wankier 2-1-5, Sophia DiBella 2-0-4, Lindsey Arigoni 1-0-2, Ashley Blackmore 1-0-2, Gianna Godbout 1-0-3, Myra Hall 2-0-4. Totals 15-7
Plainville (64) Lilly Wazorko 3-3-10, Tessa Succo 0-6-6, Jaida Vasquez 11-3-27, Kori Jones 9-0-19, Cookie Montanez 1-0-3. Totals 24-12
Avon (2-4) 4 11 11 12 — 38
Plainville (3-2) 20 15 14 16 — 65
Three-point goals: Godbout (A), Wazorko (P), Vasquez (P) 2, Jones (P), Montanez (P)
CCC Region B girls basketball
|Team
|Record
|Southington
|6-1
|Bristol Eastern
|4-1
|Farmington
|6-2
|Plainville
|6-2
|New Britain
|3-5
|Avon
|2-6
|Bristol Central
|1-7
|Lewis Mills
|1-7