Avon girls fall to New Britain despite 14 from Standish

NEW BRITAIN, March 4, 2021 – The Avon High girls basketball team is scoring more points.

After scoring just 38 points combined in back-to-back losses to Lewis Mills and Southington in late February, the Falcons have averaged 38 points a game in the last three games.

It hasn’t been enough to snap Avon’s losing streak. The Falcons (2-6) dropped their fifth straight game on Thursday with a 46-39 loss to New Britain in CCC Region B action on the road.

Adi Standish led the Falcons with 14 points while Sophie mango added seven. Lindsey Arigoni scored a career-high six points. Maya Slisz had a game-high 26 points for the Hurricanes (3-5).

Earlier this week, Standish tied her career-high with 16 points in a 49-37 loss to Bristol Eastern on Monday. Jocelyn Powers had nine points in the loss for the Falcons.

Avon returns to action on Monday when they host Lewis Mills (1-7) at home beginning at 6:45 p.m. Fans can watch the game on Avon athletics’s YouTube channel.

New Britain 46, Avon 39

At New Britain

Avon (39) Sophie Mango 2-2-7, Lindsey Arigoni 2-1-6, Jocelyn Powers 3-0-6, Ashley Blackmore 1-2-4, Adi Standish 6-2-14, Mya Hall 0-2-2. Totals: 14-9-39.

New Britain (46) Xandra Silva 1-0-2, Maya Slisz 10-3-26, Neveah King 0-2-2, Jamily Carter 1-0-2, Kaylee Cahill 1-0-3, Layla Mejia 5-1-11. Totals: 18-6-46.

Avon (2-6) 10 2 15 12 – 39

New Britain (3-5) 8 14 15 9 – 46

Three-point goals: Mango (A), Arigoni (A), Slisz (NB) 3, Cahill (NB).

Bristol Eastern 49, Avon 37

At Bristol (March 1)

Avon (37) Jocelyn Powers 4-0-9, Sophie Mango 1-1-3, Lindsay Arigoni 1-0-3, Adeline Standish 8-0-16, Jordyn Platz 1-0-2, Katelyn Winkler 2-0-4. Totals 15-7

Bristol Eastern (49) Taigan Parent 2-0-4, Clara Collins 7-4-20, Cali Doyon 2-3-7, Alyssa Kehler 4-0-8, Emma Stavens 2-0-4, Janessa Gonzalez 2-2-6. Totals 19-9

Avon (2-5) 11 6 11 9 — 37

Bristol Eastern (6-1) 16 14 13 6 — 49

Three-point goals: Powers (A), Arigoni (A), Collins (BE) 4

Plainville 64, Avon 38

At Plainville (Feb. 26)

Avon (38) Sophie Mango 6-6-18, Katelyn Wankier 2-1-5, Sophia DiBella 2-0-4, Lindsey Arigoni 1-0-2, Ashley Blackmore 1-0-2, Gianna Godbout 1-0-3, Myra Hall 2-0-4. Totals 15-7

Plainville (64) Lilly Wazorko 3-3-10, Tessa Succo 0-6-6, Jaida Vasquez 11-3-27, Kori Jones 9-0-19, Cookie Montanez 1-0-3. Totals 24-12

Avon (2-4) 4 11 11 12 — 38

Plainville (3-2) 20 15 14 16 — 65

Three-point goals: Godbout (A), Wazorko (P), Vasquez (P) 2, Jones (P), Montanez (P)

CCC Region B girls basketball

Team Record Southington 6-1 Bristol Eastern 4-1 Farmington 6-2 Plainville 6-2 New Britain 3-5 Avon 2-6 Bristol Central 1-7 Lewis Mills 1-7