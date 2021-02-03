No games for Black Wolves as NLL cancels season due to COVID

The National Lacrosse League has cancelled their 2021 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is working toward a new season this fall. The New England Black Wolves, who play out of the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, are members of the National Lacrosse League (NLL).

Similar to the NBA and NHL, the 14-team indoor lacrosse league traditionally begins their season in the fall and concludes it in the spring. This would have been the NLL’s 35th season. The league had hoped to have a smaller season this spring.

The 2019-20 NLL season ended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the Black Wolves leading the league’s Eastern Division with an 8-3 record. The 18-match regular season had not been concluded. The playoffs were cancelled.

“We have gone through many scenarios, including playing a bubble season in Canada in April, but the logistical challenges, including the recently announced tighter travel and quarantine restrictions across the Canadian border have required us to pivot. We have decided to focus on playing a full season in our markets, starting in the fall of this year,” said NLL Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz.

“While many of the factors we can control were moving along well, those outside of our control, especially pertaining to obtaining government approval as far in advance as we would have needed, are no longer feasible,” he said. “All the efforts and innovations we were planning will now go towards a full season starting this fall and into next year.”

The Black Wolves have played six seasons in the National Lacrosse League.

The National Lacrosse League is comprised of 14 franchises across the United States and Canada including the Black Wolves, Buffalo Bandits, Calgary Roughnecks, Colorado Mammoth, Georgia Swarm, Halifax (Nova Scotia) Thunderbirds, New York Riptide, Panther City Lacrosse Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Philadelphia Wings, Rochester (N.Y.) Knighthawks, San Diego Seals, Saskatchewan Rush, Toronto Rock, and Vancouver Warriors.