Simsbury wins 11th straight game by beating Enfield in OT

ENFIELD, March 18 – Mary McElroy scored on a driving basket through the lane with three seconds left in overtime to lead the Simsbury High girls basketball team to a 31-29 win over in OT over Enfield Thursday night on the road.

The clinches a home game for Simsbury (11-1) in the upcoming CCC championship tournament that begins next week. The top eight teams in the league will be playing for the league title. The remaining 24 teams in the CCC will be in three 8-team tournaments to complete this pandemic-shortened season.

McElroy finished with 10 points for the Trojans, who won their 11th consecutive game and finished tied with Windsor for first place in CCC Region A. Lauren Sabia had a game-high 13 points for Simsbury while Kate Sullivan added six points.

Mary McElroy, 3 seconds left in OT, to clinch the division championship and a hole game in CCC playoffs. With the “McElroy Floater” And 1. #ctgb #tweetyourbuzzerbeaters @GameTimeCT @lrileysports @CTVarsity pic.twitter.com/bek2Xuv9Bk — Simsbury Girls Basketball (@CoachZullo) March 19, 2021

Alyssa Rossingnol scored 13 points to lead Enfield (7-5).

Simsbury 31, Enfield 29 (OT)

At Enfield

Simsbury (31) Mary McElroy 3-3-10, Katie Perlitz 0-0-0, Lauren Sabia 5-2-13, Elle McElroy 0-0-0, Reese Wilson 1-0-2, Kate Sullivan 2-1-6. Totals 11-6-31

Enfield (29) Morgan Ludwick 1-0-3, Megan Marcotte 2-0-4, Amyah Rosado 2-3-7, Alyssa Rossingnol 2-9-13, Sydney Marshall 1-0-2. Totals 8-12-29

Simsbury (11-1) 8 14 5 2 2 — 31

Enfield (7-5) 12 6 8 1 0 — 29

Three-point goals: Ludwick (En), M. McElroy (S), Sabia (S), Sullivan (S)

2021 CCC Region A

Team Record Simsbury 11-1 Windsor 11-1 Conard 8-4 Enfield 7-5 Hall 5-6 Hartford Public 3-9 NW Catholic 2-10 Bloomfield 0-11