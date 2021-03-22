Simsbury wins 12th straight game, moves into CCC semifinals

SIMSBURY, March 22, 2021 – The Simsbury High girls basketball team allowed 11 points in the first quarter of Monday night’s CCC Tournament quarterfinal against Middletown. The Trojans gave up just 15 in the remaining three quarters.

Katie Perlitz had seven steals and Mary McElroy took three charges causing Middletown turnovers as Simsbury advanced to Wednesday’s tournament semifinals with a 51-26 win over the visiting Dragons.

The 26 points scored was a season-low for Middletown, a team that won 10 games in this pandemic shortened season.

Simsbury’s Lauren Sabia led all scorers with 20 points while McElroy added 13 points. The Trojans have now won 12 consecutive games.

Simsbury travels to Windsor (11-1) on Wednesday night Simsbury for the league semifinals. It was the Warriors who handed Simsbury their only defeat of the season, 44-31 on the opening day of the season on February 10.

Windsor will be looking for their first trip to the CCC championship game since 2007. Simsbury will seeking their first CCC title appearance since 2000.

Simsbury 51, Middletown 26

At Simsbury

Middletown (26) Jennifer Salafia 0-0-0, Jada Bryant 0-0-0, Aysia Henderson 0-1-1, Tyan Pettaway 3-5-11, Kya Mayo 1-1-3, Shadae Bushay 4-0-8, Shalyn Smith 1-1-3. Totals 9-8-26

Simsbury (51) Mary McElroy 4-3-13, Alex Peterson 0-0-0, Katie Perlitz 2-0-5, Lauren Sabia 8-3-20, Elle McElroy 0-0-0, Reese Willison 1-0-2, Faye Kaplinski 3-0-6, Amanda Gallagher 2-0-5. Totals 20-6

Middletown (10-3) 11 4 3 8 — 26

Simsbury (12-1) 16 10 11 14 — 51

Three-point goals: M. McElroy (S) 2, Sabia (S), Gallagher (S)

2021 CCC Tournament

Monday’s quarterfinals

Newington 55, Bristol Central 35

Southington 30, East Hartford 28

Simsbury 51, Middletown 26

Windsor vs. E.O. Smith, cancelled. E.O. Smith withdrew due to COVID-19 issue

Wednesday’s semifinals

Simsbury at Windsor

Southington at Newington

Friday’s championship

Semifinal winners

All CCC Tournament results