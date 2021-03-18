Avon ends regular season with a loss to Plainville

AVON, March 18 – The Plainville High girls basketball team won for the seventh time in the last eight games with a 45-24 win over Avon Thursday night in CCC Region B action.

Jaida Vasquez had 15 points for the Blue Devils (9-3) while Kori Jones scored 13. Tessa Susco added eight for Plainville. Vasquez scored her 1,000th career point in the game.

Avon (3-9) dropped their third straight game to close out the regular season. Sophie Mango scored eight to lead the Falcons, who will play in a double-elimination post-season tournament.

The CCC is hosting four 8-team events next week with the top eight teams in the 32-team league playing in the league championship tournament with the other 24 teams in one of three tournaments.

Plainville 45, Avon 24

At Plainville

Avon (24) Jocee Powers 0-0-0, Sophie Mango 2-4-8, Sophia DiBella 0-0-0, Jordyn Platz 0-0-0, Macy Gill 0-0-0, Ashley Blackmore 0-0-0, Erin Geary 1-1-3, Katelyn Wankier 0-3-3, Adi Standish 2-0-4, Mya Hall 1-1-3, Gianna Godbout 1-0-3. Totals 7-9

Plainville (45) Lily Wazorko 2-2-7, Elyse Brown 0-0-0, Tessa Susco 3-1-8, Jaida Vasquez 6-1-15, Kori Jones 2-7-13, Alida Passaretti 0-0-0, Katie Gagon 0-0-0, Elena Gownault 1-0-2, Cookie Montanez 0-0-0, Sami Thompson 0-0-0. Totals 14-11

Avon (3-9) 9 4 4 7 — 24

Plainville (9-3) 12 11 9 13 — 45

Three-point goals: Godbout (A), Wazorko (P), Susco (P), Vasquez (P) 2, Jones (P) 2

So proud of Jaida Vazquez for scoring her 1,000th career point tonight in a win against Avon. Ultimate team player and a great teammate!! A huge thank you to @AHS_Falcons and their amazing hospitality…a very classy athletic program run by Mr. Filon. #ALLin #ctgb #1000points pic.twitter.com/FvJ5gxxus2 — Blue Devils (@PLVBlueDevils) March 18, 2021

2021 CCC Region B

Team Record Southington 9-2 Bristol Central 9-2 Plainville 9-3 Farmington 8-3 New Britain 5-7 Avon 3-9 Bristol Central 2-10 Lewis Mills 1-10