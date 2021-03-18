Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
Avon ends regular season with a loss to Plainville – The Collinsville Press
Connect with us

Girls Basketball

Avon ends regular season with a loss to Plainville

Avon’s Sophie Mango (5) had a team-high eight points for the Falcons in Thursday night’s loss to Plainville.

AVON, March 18 – The Plainville High girls basketball team won for the seventh time in the last eight games with a 45-24 win over Avon Thursday night in CCC Region B action.

Jaida Vasquez had 15 points for the Blue Devils (9-3) while Kori Jones scored 13. Tessa Susco added eight for Plainville. Vasquez scored her 1,000th career point in the game.

Avon (3-9) dropped their third straight game to close out the regular season. Sophie Mango scored eight to lead the Falcons, who will play in a double-elimination post-season tournament.

The CCC is hosting four 8-team events next week with the top eight teams in the 32-team league playing in the league championship tournament with the other 24 teams in one of three tournaments.

Plainville 45, Avon 24
At Plainville
Avon (24) Jocee Powers 0-0-0, Sophie Mango 2-4-8, Sophia DiBella 0-0-0, Jordyn Platz 0-0-0, Macy Gill 0-0-0, Ashley Blackmore 0-0-0, Erin Geary 1-1-3, Katelyn Wankier 0-3-3, Adi Standish 2-0-4, Mya Hall 1-1-3, Gianna Godbout 1-0-3. Totals 7-9
Plainville (45) Lily Wazorko 2-2-7, Elyse Brown 0-0-0, Tessa Susco 3-1-8, Jaida Vasquez 6-1-15, Kori Jones 2-7-13, Alida Passaretti 0-0-0, Katie Gagon 0-0-0, Elena Gownault 1-0-2, Cookie Montanez 0-0-0, Sami Thompson 0-0-0. Totals 14-11
Avon (3-9)                       9    4  4    7  — 24
Plainville (9-3)               12  11  9  13  — 45
Three-point goals: Godbout (A), Wazorko (P), Susco (P), Vasquez (P) 2, Jones (P) 2

2021 CCC Region B

Team Record
Southington 9-2
Bristol Central 9-2
Plainville 9-3
Farmington 8-3
New Britain 5-7
Avon 3-9
Bristol Central 2-10
Lewis Mills 1-10

 

Related Topics

Since 2009, the Collinsville Press has been providing award-winning coverage of sports and news in the Farmington Valley and across Connecticut.

More in Girls Basketball