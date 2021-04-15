Avon rallies for first win; Canton, Simsbury earn dominating 5-inning victories

AVON, April 14, 2021 –Tabor Engle and Dylan Love had key doubles in the fifth inning as the Avon High baseball team rallied for their first win of the season with a 7-5 Central Connecticut Conference win over Maloney High of Meriden on Wednesday at Buckingham Field.

Maloney (2-1) had a one-run lead when the Falcons came to bat in the bottom of the fifth inning but Avon rallied with three runs to take the lead for good.

With one runner on base, Love ripped an RBI double to center field to tie the game at 5-5. Avon’s Jessie Bernaduci reached on an error before Engle stroked a two-RBI double to left field to give the Falcons a two-run lead, 7-5.

Reliever Luke Coppen earned the save by pitching two scoreless innings, not allowing a hit and striking out two.

Maloney threatened to break the game open in the top of the fifth inning but Avon starter Ben Angus got out of the jam. With one out and the bases loaded, Angus struck out Maloney’s Joziah Gonzalez and got Angel Silverix to pop out to first base to end the threat.

Engle had a great day for the Falcons (1-1), going 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI. Bernaducci was 2-for-3. Evan Avery had a triple and two RBI for Maloney.

Avon returns to action on Friday when they host Lewis Mills at 3:45 p.m. at Buckingham Field.

Avon 7, Maloney 5

At Avon

Maloney (2-1) 040 010 0 — 5-6-2

Avon (1-1) 210 130 x — 7-8-0

Ryan Kileen, Sam Giacco (4), Max Giacco (6) and unknown; Ben Angus, Luke Coppen (6) and unknown: WP: Angus (1-0); LP: Sam Giacco; Save: Coppen (A); 2B: Tabor Engle (A) 2, Dylan Love (A), Kameron Hartenstein (M); 3B: Evan Avery (M)

Canton 13, East Windsor 1 (5)

CANTON, April 14, 2021 – Canton’s Nate Lincoln was 3-for-3 with a triple, a home run and five RBI to lead the Warriors to a 13-1 win in five innings over East Windsor Wednesday at Bowdoin Field.

It was the home opener for the Warriors, who rapped out nine hits. Canton pitchers Devin Brown and Nick Angell combined to allow just two hits and fan 13.

Lincoln had a RBI triple in the first inning and a three-run home run in the third inning – a line drive to right field.

Brown was 2-for-2 at the plate with two RBI while Andrew Coates also drove in two runs. For East Windsor (1-1), Ryan Lee had a pair of triples.

Canton returns to action on Friday when they travel to Bolton for a 3:45 p.m. contest.

Canton 13, East Windsor 1

At Canton

East Windsor (1-1) 001 00 — 1-2-4

Canton (2-0) 426 0x — 12-9-0

Jake Martin, Shane Ritchie (3) and unknown; Devin Brown, Nick Angell (4) and Connor Clement; WP: Brown (1-0); LP: Martin; 2B: Ryan Lee (EW) 2; 3B: Nate Lincoln (Ca), HR: Lincoln (Ca)

Simsbury 12, Platt 2 (5)

SIMSBURY, April 14, 2021 – Simsbury shortstop Ryan Laubscher had an outstanding day at the plate for the Trojans, going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a home run and two RBI to lead the Trojans to their first win of the season Wednesday at Memorial Field with a 12-2 victory Platt High in five innings.

Nolan Conderino (2-4, 2 RBI), Kyle Flynn (2-3, RBI), Kyle Jennings (2-3) and Joe Gugliemino (2-2, 2 RBI) each had two hits for Simsbury, now 1-1 on the season. Dylan Scudder had a triple for the Trojans.

Daniel Gorham pitched a complete game for Simsbury, going five innings and allowing five hits. He struck out one and walked just one.

Simsbury hosts Hall on Friday at 6 p.m. at Memorial Field.

Simsbury 12, Platt 2 (5)

At Simsbury

Platt (1-1) 100 01 – 2- 5-2

Simsbury (1-1) 123 06 — 12-14-0

Battery unknown; Daniel Gorham and Jackson Matyczyk; WP: Gorham (1-0); 2B: Matt Merrigan (P), Trent D’Aniello (P), Ryan Laubscher (S) 2; 3B: Dylan Scudder (S); HR: Laubscher (S)