Canton, Avon erase four-run deficits in victories; Simsbury falls to Enfield in 8

CANTON, April 19, 2021 – The Canton High baseball team erased an early four-run deficit and scored 14 runs in four innings to earn a 14-4 win over Rockville in six innings in North Central Connecticut Conference play Monday at Bowdoin Field.

Pitcher Nate Lincoln went the distance for Canton, allowing just four hits and striking out eight to earn his second victory of the season. He was also 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI.

Michael Bronson was 2-for-4 for the Warriors with a double and a triple while Connor Clements was 2-for-2 with two RBI. Thanks to a season-high six errors, only one of Rockville’s four runs was earned.

Canton is off to their first 3-0 start since 2013. Their best start in the last 25 years was a 5-0 start in 2010.

It will be a challenging week for the Warriors, who play four games in five days. Canton travels to Bolton on Tuesday and hosts Windsor Locks on Wednesday at Bowdoin Field. The Warriors close out the busy week with a trip to Suffield on Friday.

Canton 14, Rockville 4 (6)

At Canton

Rockville (2-1) 202 000 – 4- 4-3

Canton (3-0) 004 244 — 14-10-6

Anthony Mierez, Alex Dionne (5), Joe Stanski (5), Matt Walsh (6), Matt Ryan (6) and unknown; Nate Lincoln and Connor Clements; WP: Lincoln (2-0); LP: Mierez; 2B: Michael Bronson (Ca) , Andrew Coates (Ca), Lincoln, Deshaun Perry (Ro); 3B: Bronson

Avon 9, RHAM 7

HEBRON, April 19, 2021 – Emmett Borenstein had a pair of RBI doubles in the fifth and sixth inning as the Avon High baseball erased a four-run deficit and won their second straight game with a 9-7 win over RHAM Monday in Central Connecticut Conference baseball.

The Raptors (2-1) grabbed an early 4-0 lead but the Falcons rallied in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Trailing by two runs, Avon took the lead in the fifth inning. Ben Angus walked and stole second before scoring on a RBI double from Borenstein to cut the Raptor lead to 4-3.

Daniel Bae’s single moved Borenstein to third base and Borenstein scored on a sacrifice fly from Dylan Love to tie the game at 4-4. Tabor Engle reached on an error before Luke Coppen’s two-run double gave Avon a 6-4 lead.

RHAM cut the lead to one run in the bottom of the fifth inning but Avon (2-1) secured the win in the sixth inning.

Angus walked with one out and stole second base. He gave Avon a 7-5 lead when he scored on another RBI double from Borenstein. Bae’s RBI double pushed the lead to 8-5 and the Falcons added an additional run on an error.

Bae put down the side in order in the bottom of the seventh inning to secure his first save of the season. He also got the job done at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI. Coppen was 2-for-4 with two RBI for Avon while Borenstein was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles.

Alex Grant pitched 3.2 innings of strong relief, allowing just three hits and one run to secure the win on the mound. He struck out five and walked two.

The Falcons return to action on Wednesday when they travel to Simsbury to face the Trojans at Memorial Field beginning at 3:45 p.m.

Avon 9, RHAM 7

At Hebron

Avon (2-1) 000 243 0 — 9-8-1

RHAM (2-1) 400 012 0 – 7-6-4

Tabor Engle, Alex Grant (1), Luke Coppen (5), Ben Angus (6), Daniel Bae (7) and unknown; Michael Poncini, Ryan Schultz (4), Brendan Foley (6) and unknown; WP: Grant (1-0); LP: Schultz; Save: Bae (1); 2B: Emmett Borenstein (A) 2, Daniel Bae (A), Luke Coppen (A), Daniel Orzech (RHAM)

Enfield 6, Simsbury 5 (8)

ENFIELD, April 19, 2021 – A bases-loaded walk to Jayden Maynard in the eighth inning lifted the Enfield High baseball team to another one-run decision over Simsbury Monday afternoon in Central Connecticut Conference action. Enfield prevailed, 6-5 in eight innings. A week ago, the Eagles opened the season with a 5-4 decision over the Trojans at Memorial Field.

Simsbury (1-2) took a 4-0 lead after three innings. Ryan Laubscher hit his third home run in three games to give the Trojans a two-run lead in the first inning. Simsbury added two more runs in the third inning thanks to an Enfield error and a RBI single from Jonathon Eno.

Enfield (3-1) scored twice in the fourth inning and three in the fifth inning to take a one-run lead, 5-4, on Maynard’s two-run home run.

Simsbury tied the game in the fifth inning on Kyle Jenning’s two-out RBI single to left field.

Simsbury’s defense allowed the game to go into extra innings. With two outs, Enfield’s Tighe Thebodeau reached on an error and went to second base in the seventh inning. He moved to third base on a wild pitch.

But when Enfield’s Chris Seile grounded the ball to first base, Simsbury first baseman Nolan Conderio fired to the ball to catcher Jackson Matczyk, who tagged out Thebodeau at the plate to send the game into extra innings.

Laubscher got the first two men of the inning out for Enfield in the bottom of the eighth inning before Kluntz hit his second double of the game. Three straight walks ended the game with a win for the Eagles.

Simsbury returns to action when they host Avon on Wednesday at Memorial Field beginning at 3:45 p.m.

Enfield 6, Simsbury 5 (8)

At Enfield

Simsbury (1-2) 202 001 00 – 5-7-3

Enfield (3-1) 000 230 01 — 6-9-1

Dylan Scudder, Luke Doskos (5), Ryan Laubscher (6) and Jackson Matyczyk; Justin Chapman, Jake Chaplin (6), Zander Boyd (6) and Thomas Kluntz; WP: Boyd; LP: Laubscher (0-1); 2B: Thomas Kluntz (En) 2, Joe Gugliemino (S); HR: Laubscher (S), Jayden Maynard (En)