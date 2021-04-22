Avon takes advantage of Ram errors to win third straight game

BRISTOL, April 22, 2021 – The Avon High baseball team took advantage of three crucial errors in the final two innings to win their third straight game with a 9-7 victory over Bristol Central Thursday in a Central Connecticut Conference game.

It’s the longest winning streak for the Falcons (3-1) since they won four straight contests early in the 2017 season.

The Rams (2-3) made the errors but the Falcons were in position to take advantage. Avon extended their lead to 6-3 in the top of the sixth inning when two runs scored on a two-out error by the Rams.

Bristol Central grabbed the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Roberto Negron Cruz had a two-run single and Jacoby Banks scored on a bases-loaded walk. Ryan Ring scored on a passed ball to give the Rams their first lead of the game, 7-6.

But Avon rallied for the victory in the seventh. Daniel Bae led off the inning with a walk and moved to third base on Dylan Love’s single to left field. Bae scored on an error, Love moved to third base and Jesse Bernaducci reached on the miscue.

After a strikeout, Luke Coppen was walked to load the bases before two runs scored on a ground ball to third base for a 9-7 lead.

Reliever Ben Angus (2-0) picked up the win for the Falcons. After giving up a leadoff single, Angus picked up an out with a ground ball to second base and then he struck out the final two batters of the game to secure the victory.

Zack Aiello was 2-for-4 with a double for the Falcons while Bae was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Love had two singles and a RBI while Tyler Nyberg had a single and two RBI.

Three Avon pitchers combined to strikeout out 11 Bristol Central batters. Bae got the start on the mound and went five innings, giving up five hits and fanning six. Bae had a RBI double in the third inning that put Avon ahead, 4-0. Just two of Avon’s nine runs were earned thanks to five Central errors.

Avon returns to action on Saturday morning when they challenge CCC West rival Simsbury (1-2) beginning at 11 a.m. at Memorial Field in Simsbury.

Avon 9, Bristol Central 7

At Bristol

Avon (3-1) 202 002 3 — 9-8-3

Bristol Central (2-3) 003 004 0 – 7-8-5

Daniel Bae, Luke Coppen (6), Ben Angus (7) and Emmett Borenstein; Sean Winington, Matt Beaucar (6) and Ryan Ring; WP: Angus (2-0); LP: Beaucar; 2B: Zack Aiello (A), Daniel Bae (A)