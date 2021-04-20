Canton dominates Bolton to win fourth straight

BOLTON, April 20, 2021 – The Canton High baseball team continues to roll through the early part of the 2021 campaign. The Warriors scored a season-high 17 runs to win their fourth straight game on Tuesday with a 17-1 win in five innings over Bolton.

It’s the best start to a season for the Warriors (4-0) since winning their first five games of the year in 2010.

Three Canton pitchers combined to limit the Bulldogs to just five hits and strike out nine batters. Michael Bronson got the start, pitched two innings and gave up just two hits to earn his first win of the season on the mound.

Catcher Connor Clement led the Warriors’ 13-hit attack by going 3-for-4 with three RBI. Jack Biscupiak was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI while Andrew Coates went 2-for-2 and driving in three runs. Devin Brown had a double and two RBI. Max Sedor also doubled for Canton.

Bolton pitcher Tiarnan Doyle was 2-for-3 at the plate with teammate Colin Nichols hitting a home run for the Bulldogs (0-3).

Canton is in the midst of a challenging portion of their schedule with four games in five days. The Warriors play for the third straight day on Wednesday when they host Windsor Locks at Bowdoin Field at 4 p.m. Canton closes out the week by traveling to Suffield on Friday beginning at 4 p.m.

It was the most runs that Canton has scored in a single game since scoring 18 in an 18-1 win over Gilbert in 2018. The Warriors have won 11 of their last 12 games against Bolton dating back to 2008.

Canton 17, Bolton 3 (5)

At Bolton

Canton (4-0) 592 01 — 17-13-1

Bolton (0-3) 200 00 — 3- 5-4

Michael Bronson, Nick Angell (3), Artie Hayes (4) and Connor Clement; Tiarnan Doyle, Justin Decker (2) and Colin Nichols; WP: Bronson (1-0); LP: Doyle; 2B: Jack Biscupiak (Ca) 2, Devin Brown (Ca), Max Sedor (Ca), Bryan Diehl (B); HR: Colin Nichols (B)