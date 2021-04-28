Bae helps lead Avon blank Hall, 4-0; Granby dominates Canton

AVON, April 28, 2021 – Pitcher Daniel Bae allowed just three hits and struck out seven to lead Avon High baseball team to a 4-0 win over Hall-West Hartford in CCC West action on Wednesday. Bae went the distance to secure the win.

Bae also helped do the job at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI. Luke Coppen also had two hits for the Falcons (5-2, 2-1 CCC West).

Avon took a 1-0 lead in the fist inning on Bae’s two-out RBI single that scored Ben Angus from second base. The Falcons added another run in the second inning when Coppen reached on an error, stole second base and third base. Coppen scored on a balk.

In the fourth inning, Coppen reached bases with a two-out single. He moved to second when Tyler Nyberg walked and scored when Zach Aiello reached first base on an error to extend Avon’s lead to 3-0.

In the fifth inning, Bae doubled and eventually ended up scoring on a passed ball for a 4-0 lead.

Avon returns to action on Friday night when they head to Fontana Field for a 7 p.m. contest against No. 9 Southington.

Avon 4, Hall 0

At Avon

Hall (6-2) 000 000 0 – 0-3-3

Avon (5-2) 110 110 x — 4-8-2

Joseph Dooley, Joshua Castro (6) and unknown; Daniel Bae and Emmett Borenstein; WP: Bae (1-1); LP: Dooley; 2B: Bae (A), Andrew Seldman (G)

Granby 13, Canton 3 (6)

GRANBY, April 28, 2021 — After winning six straight game to open the 2021 season, the Canton High baseball team has lost two straight in games shortened by the 10-run mercy rule. On Tuesday, the Warriors fell to Ellington in six innings.

On Wednesday, Granby (2-5) scored six runs in the third inning to snap a 2-2 tie and pull away to earn a 13-3 victory in six innings.

Joshua Selander was 3-for-4 with a double, home run and five RBI to lead the host Bears. Owen Roy was 2-for-4 with one while Matthew Ferro was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBI.

For Canton, Nate Lincoln was 2-for-3 with one RBI and a triple and double. Michael Brosnan had a double for the Warriors (6-2).

The Warriors return to action on Friday when they host East Granby at 4 p.m. at Bowdoin Field.

Granby 13, Canton 3 (6)

At Granby

Canton (6-2) 002 010 — 3-6-5

Granby (2-5) 206 113 — 13-11-1

Michael Brosnan, Tanner Quinn (3), Nick Angell (4) and Connor Clement; Chas Orluk, Julian Oliver (5) and unknown; WP: Orluk; LP: Brosnan (1-1); 2B: Matthew Ferro (G) 2, Joshua Selander (G), Owen Roy, Michael Brosnan (Ca), Nate Lincoln (Ca); 3B: Lincoln (Ca); HR: Selander (G)