With pair of home runs and 13 hits, Canton tops Suffield for second win

CANTON, April 23, 2021 – Pitcher Loren Mossey gave up a season-low five hits and struck out more than 10 batters for the fourth time this season as the Canton High girls softball team beat Suffield, 12-5, in North Central Connecticut Conference play Friday.

Mossey struck out 12 Suffield batters to earn the win on the mound. She has fanned 12 batters in three of four games this season.

The Warriors (2-2) had 13 hits including a pair of home runs from sophomore Alice Butterfield and freshman Ashley Briggs. Butterfield was 2-for-3 with one RBI while Briggs was 2-for-4 with one RBI.

Joelle Daigneault had a single, double and one RBI for Canton while Olivia Daigneault was 2-for-3 with one RBI. Emily Garcia drove in two runs.

The Warriors return to action on Monday when they travel to Ellington to take on the Purple Knights at 4 p.m.

Canton 12, Suffield 5

At Canton

Suffield (0-4) 003 000 2 — 5-5-3

Canton (2-2) 042 222 x — 12-13-2