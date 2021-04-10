Canton lacrosse dominates Watertown in 8-1 win on opening day

CANTON, April 10, 2021 – Griffin Weller and his younger brother, Ryan, combined to score four goals and four assists to lead the Canton High boys lacrosse team to an 8-1 season opening victory over Watertown on Saturday morning on the turf field.

It was the just the second opening day win for the team in their 10-year history and matched the seven-goal victory that the Warriors had over Rockville/Stafford four years ago in 2017.

Senior Griffin Weller had two goals and three assists while sophomore Ryan Weller had two goals and an assist. Ryker Bahre chipped in with two goals for the Warriors while Nick Jaeggi and Mark Freedenberg each had a goal.

Canton goalie Niko Giotsas made four stops in net. Giotsas and his defensive teammates nearly earned a shutout but Watertown scored with 2:45 remaining in the game.

It was the first game for the Warriors since May 2019 after the pandemic erased the entire 2020 season.

“This was two years in the making,” Canton High head coach Chris Weller said. “Our defense was spectactlar today. We have a good core of six seven defenders and a goalie that really stepped up and played high pressure defense that won the ball back for us and stopped the other team for having a quality (opportunities to) attack.”

Griffin Weller was thrilled to be back on the turf with his teammates.

“It’s really great,” he said. “We’ve been working toward this. I am glad we are out here now. Just seeing all the teammates again. I wasn’t able to see them all last spring and through the summer. To be with everyone again is pretty great.”

The Warriors return to action on Monday when they travel to Suffield to take on the Suffield/Windsor Locks co-op team at 4 p.m.

With just five other teams in the NCCC, the league decided to partner with the CCC to develop the 2021 schedule. Along with Granby. Somers, Ellington, Suffield/Windsor Locks and Rockville’s co-op team with Stafford and Coventry, the Warriors will also battle CCC squads from Windsor, Enfield, E.O. Smith, Tolland, Newington, Wethersfield, Bristol co-op, Middletown and Lewis Mills.

Canton 8, Watertown 1

At Canton

Watertown (0-1) 0 0 0 1 — 1

Canton (1-0) 3 1 3 1 — 8

Goals: Ryan Weller (Ca) 2, Griffin Weller (Ca) 2, Ryker Bahre (C) 2, Nick Jaeggi (Ca), Mark Freedenberg (Ca), Ryan Lafferty (Wa); Assists: R. Weller, G. Weller 3, Freeednberg 2; Saves: Shawn Haase (Wa) 14; Niko Giotsas (Ca) 4