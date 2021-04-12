Record-setting win for Warriors over Suffield

SUFFIELD, April 12, 2021 – Canton High sophomore Ryan Weller had a game-high seven goals and two assists as the Warriors boys lacrosse team set a new school record for most goals in a single game with a 19-1 win over Suffield on Monday.

Canton (2-0) erased their previous record of 18 goals set in 2016 in a victory over Windsor.

Nick Jaeggi and Mark Freedenberg each had three goals while Griffin Weller and Ryker Bahre scored two goals each. Broden Antarsh and Chris Gottlieb each scored a goal for Canton.

Griffin Weller had a team-high six assists while Freedenberg had four assists. Jaeggi and Antarsh each had assists.

Canton goalie Niko Giotis made three saves in net to earn the win.

The Warriors have outscored their first two opponents by a 26-2 margin. Canton beat Watertown, 8-1 on Saturday. This is the first 2-0 start in team history.

Canton hosts Windsor on Thursday beginning at 4 p.m. on the turf field at the high school.