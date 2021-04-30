DelSanto, DeRitis help Warriors top Northwest Catholic for second win

WEST HARTFORD, April 30, 2021 – Gabby DelSanto scored a career-high six goals while teammate Mary DeRitis added a career-high four goals to lead the Canton High girls lacrosse team to a 20-11 win over Northwest Catholic Friday in CCC North action.

Canton scored a season-high 20 goals to earn their second victory of the season. Emma Mates scored three goals and had two assists for the Warriors (2-3, 2-2 CCC North) while Ellie Bahre, Camille Kashnig and Sophia Stamos each had two goals. It was the first two goals of the season for Kashnig.

Goalie Rachel Flink earned the save in net for the Warriors, who will host East Catholic (2-1) in their first night game of the season on Saturday night beginning at 7 p.m. on the turf field at the high school.

Canton 20, Northwest Catholic 11

At West Hartford

Canton (2-3) 12 8 — 20

NW Catholic (0-7) 6 5 — 11

Goals: Canton – Gabby DelSanto 6, Mary DeRitis 4, Emma Mates 3, Ellie Bahre 2, Camille Kashnig 2, Sophia Stamos 2, Jordan Defina; NWC – Brooke Durate 3, Elizabeth Blanc 3, Alina Cote 2, Deidre Early 2, Jordyn Desrosters ; Assists – Blanc (NW), Defina (Ca), Avery Brown (Ca)

CCC North girls lacrosse

Team League Overall Farmington 3-0 5-0 Glastonbury 3-0 4-1 South Windsor 3-1 4-1 Southington 3-1 4-1 Conard 4-2 4-2 Simsbury 2-2 4-2 Canton 2-2 2-3 Hall 1-3 2-4 Granby 0-0 1-2 NW Catholic 0-4 0-7