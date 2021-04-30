Lewis Mills beats Hornets for fourth win in five matches

EAST HARTFORD, April 30, 2021 – On a windy afternoon, Lewis Mills’ Brianna Pelchar earned medalist honors by shooting a 52 to help lead the Spartan girls golf team to a 220-268 win over East Hartford on Friday at East Hartford Golf Club. Pelchar beat her teammate Dana Rubbo by one stroke for medalist honors.

Mills improves to 4-1 on the season and returns to action on Monday when they host Simsbury at Fairview Farms in Harwinton.

Lewis Mills 220, East Hartford 268

At East Hartford

Lewis Mills (220) Brianna Pelchar 52, Sophia Gutowski 56, Dana Rubbo 53, Kiana Bolleyer 59, Kaitlyn Bella 61

East Hartford (268) Jenna Lawrence 60, Adriana Sanchez 66, Amilyah Mohammed 74, Leona Brew 68, Abigail Koval 78

Medalist: Brianna Pelchar (LM) 52 at East Hartford Golf Club

Records: Lewis Mills 4-1