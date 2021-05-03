Lewis Mills beats Simsbury for fifth win in six matches

HARWINTON, May 3, 2021 – Lewis Mills’ Brianna Pelchar beat Simsbury’s Ella Panyard by a stroke to earn a point for the Mills girls golf team and earn medalist honors Monday at Fairview Farms in Harwinton.

Pelchar shot a 47 to lead Mills to a 211-229 victory in Central Connecticut Conference golf action. Lewis Mills returns to action on Wednesday when the Spartans host Berlin (4-1, 2-0 CCC South).

Lewis Mills 211, Simsbury 229

At Harwinton

Simsbury (229) Ella Panyard 48, Maddie Shipman 52, Amanda Gallagher 61, Melissa Gallagher 68, Jillian Pusch 68

Lewis Mills (211) Brianna Pelchar 47, Sophia Gutowski 51, Dana Rubbo 56, Kaitlyn Bell 57, Kiana Bolleyer 58

Medalist: Brianna Pelchar (LM) 47 at Fairview Farms

Records: Lewis Mills 5-1, 2-1 CCC South; Simsbury 2-2