Lewis Mills girls top Suffield for sixth win of season

SUFFIELD, May 19, 2022 – Kaitlyn Bell was the medalist with a 50 while teammate Dana Rubbo had a 52 to lead the Lewis Mills girls golf team to a win over Suffield on Thursday at Suffield Country Club, 213-258. Mills improves to 6-6 on the season.

Mills was coming off a loss to Berlin on Tuesday. The visiting Redcoats improved to 12-1 with a dominating 164-211 win over the Spartans at Fairview Farms in Harwinton. Libby Dunn shot a two-over-par 38 to earn medalist honors for Berlin (12-1). Mills was led by Bell with a 49.

Lewis Mills 213, Suffield 258

At Suffield

Lewis Mills (213) Sophia Gutowski 57, Kiana Bolleyer 60, Dana Rubbo 52, Kaitlyn Bell 50, Emersyn Hertzler 54

Suffield (258) Courtney Faver 55, Nora Hill 59, Mia Spencer 70, Ava Aube 74

Medalist: Kaitlyn Bell (LM) 50 at Suffield Country Club

Records: Lewis Mills 6-6, Suffield 3-7

Berlin 164, Lewis Mills 211

At Harwinton

Berlin (164) Kenna Roman 39, Samantha Dunn 39, Libby Dunn 38, Molly Szczesniak 49, Charlotte Carlson 48

Lewis Mills (211) Sophia Gutowski 57, Kiana Bolleyer 50, Dana Rubbo 55, Kaitlyn Bell 49, Emersyn Hertzler 58

Medalist: Libby Dunn (B) 38 at Fairview Farms (2 over par)

Records: Berlin 12-1, Lewis Mills 5-6