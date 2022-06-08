Berlin wins girls Div. II state title; Avon, Lewis Mills finish tied for ninth

BERLIN, June 8, 2022 – The Berlin High girls golf team put four of their golfers in the top 10 as the Redcoats rolled to a 30-stroke win over St. Paul to win the CIAC Division II girls golf championship on Wednesday at Timberlin Golf Course.

Berlin’s Libby Dunn and Kenna Roman shared the Division II individual championship by each shooting an 80 on the par 72 course. Each had two birdies on the day. Berlin beat St. Paul by 30 strokes for the championship, 333-363.

Led by Ava Sparacio with an 87, Simsbury finished fourth in the tournament.

Lewis Mills and Avon finished tied for ninth place in the Division II with 434. Dana Rubbo led the Spartans with a 102 while Mya Hall had a 99 for Avon.

GIRLS GOLF

CIAC Division II championships

At Berlin

Team results – 1. Berlin 333, 2. St. Paul 363, 3. Masuk 392, 4. Simsbury 396, 5. Immaculate and Wethersfield 414, 7. St. Joseph 429, 8. East Catholic 430, 9. Lewis Mills and Avon 434, 11. Joel Barlow 436, 12. Lauralton Hall 440, 13. NW Catholic 444, 14. Hand 446

Top 10 individuals: Libby Dunn, Berlin and Kenna Roman, Berlin 80 on par 72 Timberlin Golf Course, 3. Jamie Andrade, St. Joseph and Samantha Dunn, Berlin 84, 5. Isabella Thomas, Lauralton Hall 86, 6. Ava Sparacio, Simsbury and Erin Downes, St. Paul 87, 8. Lauren Ogrodowicz, Stratford 88, 9. Julia Smith, Plainville, Charlotte Carlson, Berlin and Iliana Chaplinski, St. Paul 89

Lewis Mills (434) results – Dana Rubbo 102, Kaitlyn Bell 107, Sophia Gutowski 111, Emersyn Hertzler 114, Kiana Bolleyer 145

Avon (434) results – Mya Hall 99, Kendal Neamtz 107, Hollis Ryan 113, Kristina Perez 115, Katherine Droppo 116

Simsbury (396) results – Ava Sparacio 87, Molly Walsh 100, Avery Fish 104, Amanda Gallagher 105, Jilliam Pusch 117

2022 CIAC Division II championships girls golf results