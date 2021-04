Lewis Mills falls to Newington but beats Suffield to earn a split

NEWINGTON, April 27, 2020 – Maddy Massaro-Cook shot a 49 to lead the Newington High girls golf team to a pair of wins over Lewis Mills and Suffield Tuesday at Indian Hill Country Club in Newington. The Nor’easters (3-1) had a team total of 208 while Mills shot a 234 and Suffield had a 273. Mills returns to action on Thursday when they travel to East Hartford

Newington 208, Lewis Mills 234, Suffield 273

At Newington

Lewis Mills (234) Brianna Pelchar 54, Sophia Gutowski 55, Kiana Bolleyer 68, Kaitlyn Bell 65, Dana Rubbo 60

Newington (208) Maddy Massaro-Cook 49, Tori Tolisano 55, Glorianne Pinote 50, Mia Theriault 54, Chantelle Alvizo 60

Suffield (273) Nora Hill 67, No. 2 golfer 54, No. 3 golfer 71, No. 4 golfer 81, No. 5 golfer 81

Medalist: Maddy Massaro-Cook (N) 49 at Indian Hill CC

Records: Lewis Mills 3-1, Newington 3-1, Suffield 1-3