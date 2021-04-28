Avon splits with Glastonbury

AVON, April 27, 2021 – Jack Grady won the 100 meters, high jump and long jump while taking second in the 300-meter hurdles to help the Avon High boys track and field team win their second meet of the season with a 85-72 win over Glastonbury in CCC West action on Tuesday.

Grady scored a team-high 18 points for the Falcons (2-1). Teammate Paul Netland swept the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles along with winning the javelin and finishing third in the triple jump. Jack Leavens swept the discus and shot put.

Carver Morgan won the 3,200 meters and qualified for the upcoming CIAC Class MM championship meet with a time of 10:06 while Jack Martin won the 800 meters with a state qualifying time of 1:59. Nick Alphonso and Luke Hester finished first and second, respectively, in the 1,600 meters with personal-best times.

Sawyer Hernandez (200), David Sweitzer (100) and Matt Marshall (discus) each finished second in their respective events.

The Avon High girls track and field team dropped a 108-27 decision to the visiting Guardians. The Falcons (1-2) were led by Wren Worth, who scored a team-high 14 points by winning the 300 meter hurdles and taking second in the 100 hurdles, long jump and triple jump.

Tessa Hoffheimer took second in the javelin and third in the discus and shot put while Katelyn Cifaldi was third in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump and triple jump. Katrina Frez finished second in the pole vault with a state-qualifying leap of 8-feet while Sara Trautman was third in the 800.

Mareen Ek had her best time of the young season in the 3,200 meters, finishing in 12:06.

The Falcons travel to Simsbury on Tuesday for their next meet.