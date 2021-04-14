Mossey helps Canton softball team earn first win of season

EAST WINDSOR, April 14, 2021 – Canton High pitcher Loren Mossey got it done on the mound and at the plate to help the Warriors earn their first win of the season on Wednesday.

Mossey scattered seven hits and struck out 12 to help Canton beat the East Windsor/SMSA co-op team, 12-8. The Warriors (1-1) had 14 hits with five players, including Mossey, having multiple hits.

At the plate, Mossey was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Alice Butterfield , Emily Garcia, Katelyn Horvath and Joy Shand were each 2-for-4 for the Warriors. Garcia drove in three runs while Butterfield, Rodriguez and Horvath each drove in a run.

Schand had a single and double.

Canton returns to action on Friday when they host Bolton at 4 p.m. at the high school.

Canton 12, East Windsor 8

At East Windsor

Canton (1-1) 120 043 2 — 12-14-3

East Windsor/SMSA (2-1) 000 224 0 — 8-7-1