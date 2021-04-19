Rockville handcuffs Canton in 9-2 victory

VERNON, April 19, 2021 – Sophomore pitcher Lexi Real gave up just three this and struck out 19 batters to lead the Rockville High girls softball team to a 9-2 win over Canton in North Central Connecticut Conference action on Monday.

Joelle Daigneault, Loren Mossey and Emily Garcia each had hits for Canton (1-2). Mossey hit a home run in the top of the seventh inning. Mossey also went the distance on the mound for Canton, allowing 10 hits and striking out 12 hitters. She did walk seven.

Real had a fine day at the plate as well. She was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a triple. Teammate Jordyn Covert was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI.

The Warriors return to action on Wednesday when they travel to Windsor Locks.

Rockville 9, Canton 2

At Vernon

Canton (1-2) 000 000 2 — 2-3-1

Rockville (3-1) 330 201 x — 9-10-1