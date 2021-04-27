Undefeated Canton dominates Windsor Locks/Suffield, 18-2

SUFFIELD, April 27, 2021 – Mark Freedenberg and Ryan Weller had five goals each while Griffin Weller had six assists and a pair of goals as the Canton High boys lacrosse team remained undefeated with a dominating 18-2 win over Suffield/Windsor Locks in CCC South action Tuesday.

Nick Jaeggi, Will Walburger and Chris Gottlieb each had two goals for the Warriors (5-0, 2-0 CCC South). Goalie Niko Giotas made five saves in net to earn the win.

“It was a great victory today,” Canton High boys lacrosse coach Chris Weller said. “We are staying focused. Our play is improving from goalie to attack.”

The Warriors return to action on Monday when they host the Rockville/Coventry/Stafford co-op team on the turf field beginning at 4:15 p.m.

Canton 18, Suffield/Windsor Locks 2

At Suffield

Canton (5-0) 5 6 5 3 — 18

Suffield/WL (2-3) 1 0 1 0 — 2

Goals: Canton – Mark Freedenberg 5, Ryan Weller 5, Griffin Weller 2, Nick Jaeggi 2, Will Walburger 2, Chris Gottlieb 2, Jake Bunnell 1, Suffield – Dylan Gazdik, Mike D’Amato; Assists: Canton – G. Weller 6, R. Weller 3, Freedenberg 2, Walburger 2, Gottlieb; Saves – Niko Giotas (Ca) 5, Seth Chernik (S) 9

2021 CCC South boys lacrosse

Team Lg Overall Canton 2-0 5-0 Wethersfield 1-0 2-0 Lewis Mills 1-1 2-4 Middletown 1-1 1-1 Suffield/Windsor Locks 1-1 2-3 Bristol co-op 0-0 0-0 Tolland 0-0 0-0 Enfield 0-1 0-1 E.O. Smith 0-1 0-2 Rockville/Cov./Staff. 0-2 0-4