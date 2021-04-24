Undefeated Canton gives up just three goals and wins fourth straight game

CANTON, April 24, 2021 – The Canton High boys lacrosse team continued their torrid start to the 2021 campaign on Saturday morning. The Warriors won their fourth straight game with a 14-3 win over Ellington on the turf field at the high school.

Canton (4-0, 2-0 CCC South) has given up just five goals in four games while scoring 64. Leading scorer Ryan Weller added another four goals and one assist while Ryker Bahre, Griffin Weller, Nick Jaeggi and Mark Freedenberg each had two goals.

“It was a beautiful day to celebrate our (five) seniors,” Canton head coach Chris Weller said. “Noah St. Denis and Xander DeLouriero were an amazing presence on defense. David Tsimboukis led the midfield defense with six controlled ground balls while Griffin Weller and Nick Jaeggi were strong on attack.”

Canton goalie Niko Giotsas made a season-high nine saves in net but strong defensive play allowed the Warriors to control the contest.

“Our defense continues to impress,” head coach Chris Weller said.

Will Walburger had four assists and a goal in the game while Bahre had three assists.

Not only is this the best start in the team’s 10-year history but it is the first time that the team has been four games over .500.

Canton is at the beginning of a six-match homestand on the turf field. The Warriors return to action on Tuesday when they host Suffield/Windsor Locks at 4 p.m.

Canton 14, Ellington 3

At Canton

Ellington (0-5) 1 1 1 0 — 3

Canton (4-0) 1 5 4 5 — 14

Goals: Ellington – Drew Casella, Emil Johnson; Canton – Ryan Weller 4, Griffin Weller 2, Nick Jaeggi 2, Ryker Bahre 2, Mark Freedenberg 2, Will Walburger, Braeden Humphrey, Liam Glassey; Assists – R. Weller, G. Weller, Jaeggi, Bahre 3, Walburger 4, Glassey 1; Saves – Niko Giotas (Ca) 9