Bae’s two-out single helps Avon rally past Tolland

AVON, May 11, 2021 – Daniel Bae’s two-out single in the bottom of the sixth inning drove in two runs and Alex Grant got out of bases-loaded jam in the top of the seventh inning to earn his first save as the Avon High baseball team outlasted Tolland, 6-5, Tuesday at Buckingham Field in Central Connecticut Conference play.

Avon (8-5) trailed by a run in the bottom of the sixth when the Falcons loaded the bases thanks to a single, a walk and a fielder’s choice. Swinging on the first pitch he saw, Bae drove in two runs to give the Falcons a 6-5 lead.

Tolland (4-8) threatened in the top of the seventh inning, loading the bases with one out thanks to two singles and a walk. But Grant got out of the jam. He struck out Tolland’s Joseph Keane on a called third strike and got the final batter to fly out.

Bae led the Falcons with two hits and three RBI while Luke Coppen was 2-for-2. Ben Angus had a double and drove in three runs. Bae pitched five innings and struck out six.

Nathan Bowes had a single and a home run for the visiting Eagles while Jared Wilheim had a single, triple and two RBI.

Avon resumes play on Thursday when they host Conard at Buckingham Field.

Avon 6, Tolland 5

At Avon

Tolland (4-8) 101 030 0 — 5-10-2

Avon (8-5) 012 102 x — 6-7-2

Matthew Haggerty, Matt Dombeck (4), Angel Reyes (7) and unknown; Daniel Bae, Harrison Engle (6), Alex Grant (7) and Emmett Borenstein; WP: Engle (1-0); LP: Reyes; Save: Grant (1); 2B: Ethan Bonadles (T), Ben Angus (A); 3B: Jared Wilheim (T); HR: Nathan Bowes (T)