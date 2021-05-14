Angus helps Falcons beat NW Catholic, 3-2

WEST HARTFORD, May 14, 2021 – Pitcher Ben Angus pitched his second complete game of the season, scattering seven hits and striking out four as the Avon High baseball team won their fourth straight game on Friday with a 3-2 win over Northwest Catholic.

Angus has picked up three wins in the last four games for the Falcons. He pitched a complete game in a 2-1 win over Lewis Mills last Saturday and picked up a win in relief on Thursday against Conard.

The Falcons (10-5) took a 3-0 lead in the third inning. Angus led off the inning by reaching base on an error and moved to third base on Zach Aiello’s single to centerfield. Angus scored when Emmett Borenstein grounded out to the shortstop.

Daniel Bae walked and Dylan Love singled to load the bases. But an error allowed Aiello to score and Bae moved to third base.

After a strikeout, Tabor Engle’s two-out single to right field drove in Bae to give the Falcons a 3-0 lead.

The Lions added two runs in the bottom of the third inning, largely due to a pair of Falcons errors. But that is all the runs that Northwest Catholic (7-7) was able to push across as the Lions dropped their third straight game.

Avon returns to action on Wednesday when they travel to Glastonbury to face the Guardians at 3:45 p.m.

Avon 3, N.W. Catholic 2

At West Hartford

Avon (10-5) 003 000 0 — 3-4-3

NW Catholic (7-7) 002 000 0 — 2-7-3

Ben Angus and Emmett Borenstein; Ryan Micari, Riley Carew (6) and unknown; WP: Angus (5-1); LP: Micari