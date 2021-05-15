Canton scores 39 runs in doubleheader sweep of HMTCA

CANTON, May 14, 2021 – The Canton High baseball team team had 22 hits and scored 39 runs to sweep a doubleheader from Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy (HMTCA) on Friday at Bowdoin Field.

The Warriors (12-3, 11-3 NCCC) won game one in five innings, 13-0 and captured game two in five innings, 26-0. It was the most runs scored in a single game by the Warriors since 2004 when they beat Stafford 25-0.

Devin Brown was 2-for-3 with one RBI in the opener while Connor Clement drove in two runs. The Phoenix walked 12 Canton batters. Starter Nick Angell pitched three innings for the Warriors and picked up his first victory of the season on the mound.

In game two, Canton had a season-high 16 hits led by Sammy Lincoln, who was 2-for-4 with two RBI and Michael Brosnan, who was 2-for-2 with one RBI. Jack Biskupiak had a double and four RBI while Andrew Coates and Brosnan were each 2-for-2 with one RBI.

Andrew Cappabianca and Luke Maher each had doubles while Brosnan ripped a triple. Three Canton pitchers combined to allow just one hit in the nightcap and strike out eight Phoenix batters. HMTCA hurlers gave up 18 walks in game two.

Canton returns to action on Monday when they host Somers at 4 p.m. at Bowdoin Field.

Canton 13, HMTCA 0 (5)

At Canton

HMTCA (1-8) 0 00 00 — 0-2-2

Canton (11-3) (12)10 0x — 13-6-2

Hamlet, DiChristina (2) and unknown; Nick Angell, Sam Lincoln (4) and Connor Clement; WP: Angell (1-0); LP: Hamlet

Canton 26, HMTCA 0 (5)

At Canton

Canton (12-3) 63(13) 00 — 26-16-1

HMTCA (1-9) 00 0 00 — 0-1-1

Tanner Quinn, Jack Biskupiak (4), Rob Dlubac (5) and Connor Clement; Deciet, Alvarado (2), Couvertier (3) and unknown; WP: Quinn (2-0); LP: Deciet; 2B: Jack Biskupiak (Ca), Andrew Cappabianca (Ca), Luke Maher (Ca); 3B: Michael Brosnan (Ca)