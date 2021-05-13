Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
Avon takes advantage of miscues to beat Conard for ninth win – The Collinsville Press
Baseball

Avon takes advantage of miscues to beat Conard for ninth win

Zack Aiello had one of Avon’s three hits in Thursday’s win over Conard.

AVON, May 13, 2021 – The Avon High baseball team took advantage of three Conard errors, six walks, a balk and two wild pitches to beat Conard Thursday at Buckingham Field, 5-4 in CCC West action.

The Falcons (9-5) had just three hits but it was enough to give Avon their third consecutive win. Pitcher Ben Angus pitched a scoreless seventh inning to pick up his fourth win of the season on the mound and the first in relief.

The game was tied at 4-4 going into the bottom of the seventh. The Chieftains loaded the bases thanks to a pair of walks and Emmett Borenstein getting hit by a pitch. Avon won the game when Daniel Bae drew a bases-loaded walk.

Avon tied the game at 4-4 in the sixth inning. Dylan Love ripped a one-out double to left field. Pinch runner Lucas Lloyd replaced Love at second base and moved to third when Tabor Engle reached on an error. Lloyd scored the game-tying run on a balk.

Down by a run in the fourth inning, Avon tied the game on a wild pitch. Jesse Bernaduci reached on a walk. With two outs, he moved to second base on an error. He took third on a wild pitch and scored on another wild pitch with the bases loaded.

Zack Aiello and Tyler Nyberg also had singles for Avon.

For Conard, Michael Weiss was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI while Evan Smart was 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI. David Cantarella also had two hits for the Chieftains.

Avon closes out the week with a game on Friday at Northwest Catholic.

Avon 5, Conard 4
At Avon
Conard (2-10)    020  101  0  — 4-8-3
Avon (9-5)          002  101  1  — 5-3-2
David Cantarella, James McPhee (7), Patrick Hemingway (7) and unknown; Alex Grant, Harrison Engle (6), Ben Angus (7) and Emmett Borenstein; WP: Angus (4-1); LP: McPhee; 2B: Dylan Love (A), Michael Weiss (Co), Evan Smart (Co)

 

