Avon takes advantage of miscues to beat Conard for ninth win

AVON, May 13, 2021 – The Avon High baseball team took advantage of three Conard errors, six walks, a balk and two wild pitches to beat Conard Thursday at Buckingham Field, 5-4 in CCC West action.

The Falcons (9-5) had just three hits but it was enough to give Avon their third consecutive win. Pitcher Ben Angus pitched a scoreless seventh inning to pick up his fourth win of the season on the mound and the first in relief.

The game was tied at 4-4 going into the bottom of the seventh. The Chieftains loaded the bases thanks to a pair of walks and Emmett Borenstein getting hit by a pitch. Avon won the game when Daniel Bae drew a bases-loaded walk.

Avon tied the game at 4-4 in the sixth inning. Dylan Love ripped a one-out double to left field. Pinch runner Lucas Lloyd replaced Love at second base and moved to third when Tabor Engle reached on an error. Lloyd scored the game-tying run on a balk.

Down by a run in the fourth inning, Avon tied the game on a wild pitch. Jesse Bernaduci reached on a walk. With two outs, he moved to second base on an error. He took third on a wild pitch and scored on another wild pitch with the bases loaded.

Zack Aiello and Tyler Nyberg also had singles for Avon.

For Conard, Michael Weiss was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI while Evan Smart was 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI. David Cantarella also had two hits for the Chieftains.

Avon closes out the week with a game on Friday at Northwest Catholic.

Avon 5, Conard 4

At Avon

Conard (2-10) 020 101 0 — 4-8-3

Avon (9-5) 002 101 1 — 5-3-2

David Cantarella, James McPhee (7), Patrick Hemingway (7) and unknown; Alex Grant, Harrison Engle (6), Ben Angus (7) and Emmett Borenstein; WP: Angus (4-1); LP: McPhee; 2B: Dylan Love (A), Michael Weiss (Co), Evan Smart (Co)