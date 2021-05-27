Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
Avon closes out regular season with 6-0 shutout win over Wethersfield – The Collinsville Press
Baseball

Avon closes out regular season with 6-0 shutout win over Wethersfield

Avon’s Daniel Bae got the win on the mound Wednesday against Wethersfield and had two hits.

AVON, May 26, 2021 – Pitchers Daniel Bae and Alex Grant limited the visiting Wethersfield High baseball team to one hit and combined to striking out seven to lead Avon to a 6-0 win on Wednesday at Buckingham Field.

The Falcons (14-6) conclude the regular season with four straight wins and victories in eight of their last nine games. Bae and Tyler Nyberg were each 2-for-3 for Avon.

It was a one-run ballgame until the Falcons broke it open in the bottom of the sixth inning with a two-out rally. Bae and Tyler Engle reached on singles before Bae scored on an error for a 2-0 lead. Jesse Bernaduci had an a RBI single to make it 3-0.

Luke Coppen reached base on an error, which allowed another run to score. Bernaduci scored on a wild pitch and Nyberg had a RBI single to give the Falcons a 6-0 lead.

Avon opens play in the Class L tournament on Monday against an opponent to be named.

Avon 6, Wethersfield 0
At Avon
Wethersfield (7-13)          000  000  0  — 0-1-4
Avon (14-6)                        001  005  x  – 6-7-3
Fletcher, Pretler (6) and unknown; Daniel Bae, Alex Grant (7) and Emmett Borenstein; WP: Bae (2-3); LP: Fletcher

