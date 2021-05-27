Canton routs Gilbert to close out regular season with 15th win

CANTON, May 26, 2021 – Connor Clement was 2-for-2 with a single, double and one RBI while teammate Michael Brosnan was 2-for-2 with two RBI and two stolen bases to lead the Canton High baseball team to a 15-1 win in five innings over Gilbert-Winsted on Wednesday at Bowdoin Field.

It was the final regular season game for the Warriors, who finish with 15 victories.

Three Canton pitchers combined to allow just three hits for the Yellowjackets (1-18). Jack Biskupiak, Rob Dlubac and Shane Lapointe each had doubles for the Warriors (15-5). Sammy Lincoln was 2-for-3 with two RBI and two stolen bases.

The victory came a day after the Warriors dropped a 2-1 decision to Northwest Catholic at Bowdoin Field. Pitcher Garrett Fusco went the distance for the Lions (10-10), pitching seven innings, allowing four hits and striking out nine.

Devin Brown (6-3) took the loss on the mound for Canton. He gave up six hits in 6 2/3 innings, striking out seven and walking three.

Northwest Catholic took a 1-0 lead in the second inning thanks to a pair of errors by Canton.

The Lions tried to extend their lead in the top of the fourth inning when Vincent Masalauskas tried to score from second base on a single from Michael Culligan. But Masalauskas was thrown out at home plate on a throw from outfielder Andrew Coates to Luke Maher, who relayed it to Clement, who made the tag at home.

Canton tied the game at 1-1 in the fourth inning thanks two hits and an error that loaded the bases. Coates’ sacrifice fly to center field tied the game.

In the fifth inning, Northwest Catholic’s Riley Carey doubled with one out and move to third on a wild pitch. He scored the game-winning run on an infield single.

The 15 wins is the most in the regular season for the Warriors since they won 14 in 2010, 2005 and 1974.

Canton will begin play in the Class S baseball tournament on Tuesday with a home game against an opponent to be named.

Canton 15, Gilbert 1

At Canton

Gilbert (1-18) 000 10 — 1-3-1

Canton (15-5) 140 15 — 11-11-0

Anthony Carfiro and unknown; Nick Angell, Tanner Quinn (3), Sammy Lincoln (5) and Connor Clement; WP: Angell (2-0); LP: Carfiro; 2B: Jack Biskupiak (Ca), Connor Clement (Ca), Rob Dlubac (Ca), Shane Lapointe (Ca)

NW Catholic 2, Canton 1

At Canton (May 25)

NW Catholic (10-10) 010 010 0 — 2-6-1

Canton (14-5) 000 100 0 — 1-4-2

Garrett Fusco and unknown; Devin Brown, Artie Hayes (7) and Connor Clement; WP: Fusco; LP: Brown (6-3); 2B: Riley Carew (N), Tyler Worley (N)