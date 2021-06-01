Brown leads Canton to win; Bae nearly throws no-hitter in Avon’s victory

CANTON, June 1, 2021 – Canton High pitcher Devin Brown pitched his third complete game of the season, allowing just seven hits and striking out eight to lead the Canton baseball team to an 8-1 win over Montville in the first round of the CIAC Class S tournament on Monday at Bowdoin Field.

Brown earned a team-high seventh win with the victory. He is now 7-3 on the mound.

The Warriors (16-5) rapped out 13 hits led by Michael Brosnan, Connor Clement and Andrew Coates, who were each 3-for-4. Brosnan drove in two runs and had two triples while Clement had two RBI and one triple. Andrew Cappabianca was 2-for-4 for Canton.

The No. 7-seeded Warriors return to action on Tuesday when they host No. 23 Northwest Catholic at 3:30 p.m. at Bowdoin Field. Last Tuesday, the Lions outlasted Canton 2-1, just the second loss in the last 12 games for the Warriors.

Canton 8, Montville 1

At Canton

Montville (7-9) 000 100 0 — 1-7-1

Canton (16-5) 200 510 x — 8-13-1

Isaiah Gallagher, Justin Saad (4) and unknown; Devin Brown and Connor Clement; WP: Brown (7-3); LP: Gallagher; 2B: Jarred Michon (M), Chris Cullen (M), Joseph Wainwright (M); 3B: Cole Terri (M); Michael Brosnan (Ca) 2, Connor Clement (Ca)

Avon 10, Platt Tech 0

AVON, June 1, 2021 – The Avon High baseball team won their first state tournament game since 2017 with a 10-0 win over Platt Tech of Milford in Monday’s Class L first round game at Buckingham Field.

Avon High pitcher Daniel Bae fell two strikes shy of a no-hitter, giving up just one hit and striking out 13 Platt Tech batters. Platt Tech’s Joe Santos singled with two outs in the top of the seventh inning to break up the no-hit bid. Bae threw his second complete game of the season.

It was first one-hit performance by an Avon hurler since 2017 when Justin Olsen gave up a hit against Plainville in April 2017.

No. 12 Avon (15-6) took care of business with 13 hits, led by Jesse Bernarduci, who was 3-for-3 with a triple and one RBI. Tabor Engle, Tyler Nyberg and Luke Coppen each had two hits. Engle was 2-for-3 while Nybert was 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI.

Avon advances to Tuesday’s second round where the Falcons will travel to Brookfield to take on the No. 5 Bobcats (14-4) beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Avon 10, Platt Tech 0

At Avon

Platt Tech (9-9) 000 000 0 — 0-1-3

Avon (15-6) 030 106 x – 10-13-0

Casey Krenicki and unknown; Daniel Bae and Emmett Borenstein; WP: Bae (3-3); LP: Krenicki; 2B: Ben Angus (A), Daniel Bae (A), Tyler Nyberg (A), 3B: Jessie Bernarduci (A)