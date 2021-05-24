Avon raps out 13 hits in 10-1 win over Farmington; Rockville wins first NCCC title

FARMINGTON, May 24, 2021 – Avon pitcher Ben Angus allowed just three hits, struck out eight and pitched his third complete game of the season in a 10-1 win over Farmington in CCC West action Monday night at Tunxis Meade Park. Angus improved to 7-1 on the mound.

The Falcons (13-6, 6-4 CCC West Patriot) rapped out 13 hits for the second straight game with four doubles. Catcher Emmett Borenstein had two doubles and drove in two runs while Jesse Benarduci was 4-for-5 with a double and three RBI.

Zach Aiello had a single, double and two RBI while Tabor Engle had a pair of singles.

Borenstein’s RBI double gave Avon a 1-0 lead in the first inning while a two-run single from Aiello and another RBI double from Borenstein in the second inning boosted the lead to 4-0.

A RBI single from Benarduci in the third extended the lead to 5-0. Benarduci’s added a two run double in the sixth inning.

The Falcons close out the regular season by hosting Wethersfield on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. at Buckingham Field in Avon. It was the final regular season game for Farmington (11-8).

The win snapped a four-game winning streak by the River Hawks over Avon that dated back to 2018.

Avon 10, Farmington 1

At Farmington

Avon (13-6) 131 013 1 — 10-13-0

Farmington (11-8) 000 010 0 — 1-3-2

Ben Angus and Emmett Borenstein; Cade Mahoney, Garrett Synder (2), Liam Chamberlain (7) and Nathanial Watson; WP: Angus (7-1); LP: Mahoney; 2B: Zack Aiello (A), Jesse Bernarduci (A), Emmett Borenstein (A) 2, Austin Bohlman (F)

Rockville wins NCCC championship

VERNON, May 24, 2021 – Rockville clinched their first-ever NCCC baseball championship with a 20-2 win in five innings over Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy (HMTCA) on Monday.

The Rams finished the season with a 11-2 record in the NCCC with Canton (10-3) and Somers (10-3) tied for second place and East Granby and Coventry (9-4) finishing tied for fourth. Rockville joined the NCCC in September 2017 after spending years in the Central Connecticut Conference.

It’s the first championship for the Rams in baseball since 2008 when the Rams shared a piece of the CCC East title, according to the Journal Inquirer in Manchester.

The key game for the Rockville was a 1-0 win over East Granby on May 12. Rockville pitcher Anthony Mierez pitched a four-hit shutout and the tying run was thrown out at the plate by the Rams to end the game.

Canton’s title hopes were hurt by a three-game losing streak in April when the Warriors lost to Ellington, 14-3, Granby, 13-3, and East Granby, 11-3, in consecutive games.

It was Canton’s best finish in the league since 2010 when the Warriors were a distant second behind Ellington (15-1). Canton was 12-4 in the league that season.

Canton’s only NCCC championship in baseball came in 2005 when the Warriors shared the title with Windsor Locks. Both teams were 14-2 in the league that season. In June, Windsor Locks beat Canton, 4-3 in 12 innings for the Class S state championship.

2020 NCCC baseball

Team Lg. Overall x-Rockville 11-2 16-4 Canton 10-3 14-4 Somers 10-3 13-7 East Granby 9-4 14-4 Coventry 9-4 11-5 Ellington 8-5 11-8 Stafford 7-6 11-9 Granby 7-6 8-10 Suffield 6-7 7-8 SMSA 5-8 8-9 Windsor Locks 6-7 7-11 East Windsor 2-11 3-14 HMTCA 1-12 1-16 Bolton 0-13 2-16 x-clinched league championship