Canton, Avon each pick up non-league victories in five innings

THOMASTON, May 22, 2021 – Canton catcher Connor Clement was 3-for-4 with a single, two doubles and five RBI to lead the Canton High baseball team to an 11-1 win in five innings over Thomaston Saturday in a non-league contest.

Devin Brown, Michael Brosnan and Jack Biskupiak were each 2-for-4 with Biskupiak had a double and two RBI while Brosnan drove in two runs.

Brown also got the job done on the mound. He went five innings, gave up four hits and struck out seven as he threw his second complete game of the season. Brown improves to 6-2 on the hill.

Canton (14-4) earned their 14th regular season victory for just the fourth time since 1974 and the first time since 2010. The Warriors return to action on Tuesday when they host Northwest Catholic at Bowdoin Field beginning g at 3:45 p.m.

Canton 11, Thomaston (5)

At Thomaston

Canton (14-4) (10)01 00 — 11-12-0

Thomaston (11-6) 0 00 01 — 1-4-4

Devin Brown and Connor Clement; Ryan Bethin, Zach Stevenson (1) and unknown; WP: Brown (6-2); LP: Bethin; 2B: Connor Clement (Ca) 2, Jack Biskupiak (Ca), Dylan Walmsley (T)

Avon 14, Granby 0 (5)

AVON, May 22, 2021 – Two Avon High pitchers gave up just two hits as the Falcons blanked Granby, 14-0 in five innings in a non-league contest on Saturday at Buckingham Field. Starting pitcher Alex Grant (3-1) and Andrew Pedersen gave up just two hits and combined to strike out five.

Tabor Engle was 3-for-4 with one RBI while Dylan Love and Emmett Borenstein were each 2-for-3 with two RBI. Borenstein, Luke Coppen and Tyler Nyberg each had doubles for the Falcons (12-6), who have won six of their last seven games.

Avon returns to action on Monday night when they travel to Tunxis Meade Park to play rival Farmington under the lights beginning at 7 p.m.

Avon 14, Granby 0 (5)

At Avon

Granby (8-10) 000 00 – 0-2-0

Avon (12-6) 275 0x — 14-13-0

Julian Oliver, Matt Ferro (2), Trevor Hazard (3) and unknown; Alex Grant, Andrew Pederson (3) and Emmett Borenstein; WP: Grant (3-1); LP: Oliver; 2B: Emmett Borenstein (A), Luke Coppen (A), Tyler Nyberg (A)