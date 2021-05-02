Avon runners battle the wind at Connecticut Distance Festival

MIDDLETOWN, April 30, 2021 – Despite tough conditions, runners from Avon High participated in windy conditions at the third annual Connecticut Distance Festival at Xavier on Friday night.

Winds gusted up to 50 mph and buffeted runners as they moved around the track.

Mareen Ek lowered her best time in the 1,600 meters this season with a 5:35 while Carver Morgan fought off a late challenge in the final 100 meters to win his heat of the 1,600 meters in 4:36.21.

In the 5,000 meter race, Jack Martin ran the fifth fastest time in school history, despite the wind, with his time of 16:03.61, good enough for ninth place in the field of 45 runners. Luke Hester was right behind Martin in tenth place with a time of 16:05, a personal best time and No. 6 in school history. Nick Alphonso also ran a personal best 16:51 in the race.

Avon returns to action on Tuesday when the Falcons visit Simsbury.