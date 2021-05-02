Canton earns victories over Granby and Stafford on the track

CANTON, April 30, 2021 – Maya Sutton-Hall and Julia Caputo won three events each to help the Canton High girls track and field team sweep a tri-meet with Stafford and Granby on Friday at the turf field.

Thomas Purcell and J.R. Rottkamp each won a pair of events to lead the Canton High boys track and field team to victories over Granby and Stafford, too.

Sutton-Hall easily won the 100- and 200-meter events and captured the 300 intermediate hurdles as well. She was also part of Canton’s winning 4×100 relay squad. Caputo swept the 800 meters, 1,600 meters and 3,200 meters along with running on the winning 4×800 relay team.

Canton (5-1) beat Stafford, 97-47 and topped Granby, 89-57. The Bears salvaged a split with a 79-62 win over the Bulldogs. Lauren Roy swept three events for Granby by winning the high jump, long jump and triple jump while Tristian Haugbook won the shot.

Teia Tuccillo (400) and Novalee Dean (pole vault) also won events for Canton. Jenna Cuniowski and Julia Lau finished second in two events each.

Purcell swept the 800 and 1,600 meter races for the boys while Rottkamp won the long jump and captured the pole vault. Nicholas Benedetti won the shot while teammate Nate Biega captured the discus. The Warriors swept the top three spots in the discus with Biega winning, Bendetti taking second and Nicholas Holowesko finishing third.

Canton (4-2) beat Stafford, 91-59 and Granby, 80-80. The Bears salvaged a split with a 90½ to 57½ win over Stafford.

Kevin Jones won two events for Granby taking the high jump and 400 meters while finishing second in the long jump.

The Warriors return to action on Wednesday when they visit Suffield to face the Wildcats and Rockville High. Canton will host East Granby and HMTCA on Friday at the turf field.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Canton 97, Stafford 47

Canton 89, Granby 57

Granby 79, Stafford 62

At Canton

4×800: Canton 11:44.20, Stafford 12:26.70

4×100: Canton 56.50, Stafford 57.60, Granby 1:00.70

100: Maya-Sutton Hall (Ca) 12.90, Jolina Canillas (S) 13.70, Jessica Gnesda (G) 13.70

200: Maya Sutton Hall (Ca) 27.50, Jessica Gnesda (G) 29.70, Aryana Thrall (G) 30.70

400: Teia Tuccillo (Ca) 1:09.00, Aryanna Thrall (G) 1:10.40, Grace Asmar (Ca) 1:11.90

800: Julia Caputo (Ca) 2:37.90, Jenna Cuniowski (Ca) 2:40.10, Cecelia Nigri (G) 3:00.40

1,600: Julia Caputo (Ca) 5:32.60, Cecelia Nigri (G) 6:34.10, Molly Laird (G) 6:34.90

3,200: Julia Caputo (Ca) 12:01.60, Molly Laird (G) 16:13.40, Grace First (Ca) 16:24.00

100 hurdles: Kiana Kimball (S) 23.70, Rachel Larsen (G) 18.10, Novalee Dean (Ca) 19.00

300 hurdles: Maya Sutton Hall (Ca) 49.30, Rachel Larsen (G) 52.20, Kylie Wishneski (Ca) 55.50

Shot: Tristian Haugbook (G) 31-10, Sadie Barker (Ca) 30-4¾, Sydney Dolbier (S) 26-10½

Discus: Sydney Dolbier (S) 101-5, Julia Lau (Ca) 95-11, Lauren Marze (Ca) 85-8

Javelin: Sydney Dolbier (S) 91-5, Julia Lau (Ca) 75-01, Camden Smith (S) 71-3

High jump: Lauren Roy (G) 4-10, Hannah Sevigny (Ca) 4-10, Jolina Canillas (S) 4-0

Long jump: Lauren Roy (G) 16-4, Jenna Cuniowski (Ca) 14-4, Kylie Wishneski (Ca) 13-0½

Triple jump: Lauren Roy (G) 33-4¾, Rachel Larsen (G) 29-5, Jenna Cuniowski (Ca) 24-4¾

4×400: Stafford 5:05.20, Granby 5:09.20

Pole vault: Novalee Dean (Ca) 6-0

Records: Canton 5-1

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Canton 91, Stafford 59

Canton 80, Granby 70

Granby 90½, Strafford 57½

At Canton

4×800: Canton 9:38.20, Granby 9:52.10, Stafford 10:10.70

4×100: Granby 47.70, Canton 49.10

100: Clay Willis-Swan (G) 11.80, Logan Briggs (S) 12.10, Griffin Poteat (Ca) 12.50

200: Logan Tanguay (G) 25.00, Logan Briggs (S) 25.10, Kevin Jones (G) 25.50

400: Kevin Jones (G) 55.40, Anthony Canellas (G) 58.00, Nicholas Bendetti (Ca) 58.90

800: Thomas Purcell (Ca) 2:19.40, Anthony Canellas (G) 2:21.60, Sean Miscikoski (Ca) 2:26.20

1,600: Thomas Purcell (Ca) 5:15.50, Daniel Owen (G) 5:22, David Hitchiner (G) 5:27.70

3,200: Keith Thomas (Ca) 12:01.30, Sam Fagerquist (S) 12:12.30, Liam O’Donnell (Ca) 12:35.30

110 hurdles: Logan Tanguay (G) 16.60, David Ives (S) 16.90, Nathan Cournean (Ca) 17.20

300 hurdles: David Ives (S) 43.60, Nathan Cournean (Ca) 45.20, Lee Owen (G) 48.60

Shot: Nicholas Benedetti (Ca) 37-0½, Tommy Bean (S) 36-10¾, Nate Biega (Ca) 33-9½

Discus: Nate Biega (Ca) 97-7, Nicholas Benedetti (Ca) 83-0, Nicholas Holowesko (Ca) 72-0

Javelin: Tommy Bean (S) 118-5, David Ives (S) 116-6, Jacob Shine (G) 114-10

High jump: Kevin Jones (G) and Chris DeSantis (S) 5-4, 3. Nathan Cournean (Ca) 5-2

Long jump: J.R. Rottkamp (Ca) 16-6½, Kevin Jones (G) 16-5, Chris DeSantis (S) 16-3½

Triple jump: Logan Briggs (S) 34-8, Nathan Cournean (Ca) 33-9, David Ives (S) 31-9½

Pole vault: J.R. Rottkamp (Ca) 9-0, Justin Burkhart (G) 8-6, Aidan Obrzut (Ca) 8-6

4×400: Granby 3:56.90, Canton 4:07.6, Stafford 4:16.7

Records: Canton 4-2