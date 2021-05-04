Balanced effort lifts Avon boys past Simsbury in track; Simsbury girls top Falcons

SIMSBURY, May 4, 2021 – Carver Morgan, Paul Netland, Jack Leavens and Jack Grady won two individual events each to help the Avon High boys track and field team beat Simsbury on Tuesday, 80-68.

Morgan swept the 400 and 800 meters – an impressive feat considering the two races were run about 20 minutes apart, giving him little time to recover.

Morgan’s winning time in the 400 meters (51.4 seconds) is the seventh fastest in school history. In the 800 meters, Morgan ran in the wake of the race leader before taking the lead in the final 100 meters to secure the win.

Morgan was also part of Avon’s 4×800 relay that ran the ninth fastest time in school history with a time of 8:29.6. Nick Alphonso, Lucas Hester, Jevonte Eaves and Morgan made up the relay team.

Netland swept the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles while Leavens captured the shot put and discus events. Grady won the long jump and high jump for Avon, now 3-1.

Avon’s Jack Martin won the 3,200 meters with a time of 9:38.5, the best performance from a Falcon runner in this event in 40 years. It’s the fourth best time in school history in the event and a new junior class record.

It wasn’t an easy race. The top four finishers each finished under 10 minutes and Martin passed Simsbury’s Luke Davis in the final 100 meters to secure the win. Davis finished in 9:42.6.

The 1,600 race was a competitive affair with the lead changing several times among the top three runners. Avon’s Lucas Hester won the race in 4:33.6 with Simsbury’s Thomas Novy beating Avon’s Nick Alphonso to the finish. Novy and Alphonso both finished in 4:35.9.

In the girls competition, Simsbury’s Olivia Birney and Jada Mars won two events each as the Trojans earned a 108-42 win over the Falcons. Birney swept the 800 and 1,600 meter races while Mars won the 100 meters and long jump.

For Avon (1-3), Wren Worth won the triple jump and 100 hurdles while Mareen Ek won the 3,200 meters. Tessa Hofheimer (javelin) and Katrina Frez (shot) also earned individual victories for the Falcons. Hofheimer was also second in the shot and javelin.

The Falcons return to action on Tuesday, May 11 when they host Conard at the track and field complex at the high school.

BOYS TRACK and FIELD

Avon 80, Simsbury 68

At Simsbury

4×800: Avon (Nicholas Alphonso, Lucas Hester, Jevonte Eaves, Carver Morgan) 8:29.6, Simsbury 8:43.0

4×100: Simsbury (Jonathan Moody, Kyle Paterson, Noah Pennington, Gabriel Park) 46.7, Avon 49.3

100: Kyle Paterson (S) 11.3, Atticus Putt (A) 11.6, Issac Rivera (S) 11.9

200: Kyle Paterson (S) 23.3, Noah Pennington (S) 23.7, Timothy Watson (S) 24.1

400: Carver Morgan (A) 51.4, Noah Pennington (S) 52.5, Jontae Van Allen (S) 56.4

800: Carver Morgan (A) 2:04.6, Luke Lammey (S) 2:06.4, Daniel Coyne (S) 2:08.8

1,600: Lucas Hester (A) 4:33.6, Thomas Novy (S) 4:35.9, Nicholas Alphonso (A) 4:35.9

3,200: Jack Martin (A) 9:38.5, Luke Davis (S) 9:42.6, Thomas Novy (S) 9:46.9

110 hurdles: Paul Netland (A) 17.1, Jonathan Moody (S) 19.3, Joseph Lepak (S) 20.3

300 hurdles: Paul Netland (A) 47.4, Jack Grady (A) 48.0

Shot: Jack Leavens (A) 39-5½, Matt Marshall (A) 33-6½, Timothy Watson (S) 32-7

Discus: Jack Leavens (A) 106-03, Matt Marshall (A) 88-2, Nils Jerger (A) 76-11

Javelin: Conor Trudell (S) 114-8, Nils Jerger (A) 112-5, Isaac Rivera (S) 102-11

High jump: Timothy Watson 6-4, Jack Grady (A) 5-10

Pole vault: Connor Jamison Aldrich (S) 10-0, Ryan Sanders (S) 8-0, Cole MacFaddin (A) 7-6

Long jump: Jack Grady (A) 19-10, Nathan Winiarski (S) 17-9½, Isaac Rivera (S) 15-11

Triple jump: Jack Grady (A) 37-6, Paul Netland (A) 35-7½, Seth Robbin (A) 34-1

4×400: Simsbury (Luke Davis, Paterson, Park, Pennington) 3:42.4, Avon 4:00.8

Records: Avon 3-1

GIRLS TRACK and FIELD

Simsbury 108, Avon 42

At Simsbury

4×800 relay: Simsbury (Mallory Shumway, Abigail Smith, Carly McCusker, Kitty Martin) 11:08.5

4×100 relay: Simsbury (Leila Gary, Kaitlyn Bruno, Kayla Logan, Devyn Latorre) 52.4, Simsbury B 53.4

100 meters: Jada Mars (S) 12.7, Devyn Latorre (S) 12.9, Sofia Duran (S) 13.0

200: Devyn Latorre (S) 27.3, Leila Gary (S) 28.2, Michaelah Shellito (S) 28.8

400: Kitty Martin (S) 1:00.8, Kayla Logan (S) 1:04.1, Shannon Zeilman (S) 1:05.8

800: Olivia Birney (S) 2:24.1, Rebecca Berman (A) 2:46.0, Sara Trautman (A) 2:48.3

1,600: Olivia Birney (S) 4:56.4, Mareen Ek (A) 5:37.2, Kyla Lorden (S) 6:01.1

3,200: Mareen Ek (A) 12:07.3, Abigail Smith (S) 12:21.7, Kyla Lorden (S) 13:24.8

100 hurdles: Wren Worth (A) 17.8, Madison White (S) 18.4, Katelyn Cifaldi (A) 18.4

300 hurdles: Madison White (S) 51.1, Olivia Jarvis (S) 52.6, Kaitlyn Bruno (S) 52.6

Shot: Katrina Frez (A) 25-9, Tessa Hofheimer (A) 25-0½, Olivia Antidormi (S) 22-2½

Discus: Hannah Hillmeir (S) 68-0½, Tessa Hofheimer (A) 68-0, Katelyn Serra (S) 66-5

Javelin: Tessa Hofheimer (A) 81-01, Emma Johnson (S) 62-8, Olivia Antidormi (S) 58-10

High jump: Olivia Jarvis (S) 4-6, Kaitlyn Watson (S) 4-2, Katrina Frez (A) 4-2

Pole vault: Nicole Jimenez (S) 8-0, Harper Wilson (S) 8-0, Katrina Frez (A) 7-6

Long jump: Jada Mars (S) 16-1, Devyn Latorre (S) 15-1, Libby Tennant (S) 14-5

Triple jump: Wren Worth (A) 30-7, Olivia Jarvis (S) 29-6, Katelyn Cifaldi (A) 27-9

4×400 relay: Simsbury (Leila Gary, Sofia Duran, Kayla Logan, Kitty Martin) 4:33.7, Simsbury 4:56.1

Records: Avon 1-3